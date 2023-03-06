Best and Worst of AEW Revolution: 2-time RAW Tag Team Champions return; Jon Moxley taps; former WWE star turns heel to join Saraya

AEW Revolution 2023 has come to an end, and there is so much to talk about. In typical All Elite Wrestling fashion, the show delivered stellar in-ring action despite the abysmal build-up to the show.

Fans have learned to put faith in Tony Khan to provide some of the best matches of the year, and he delivered more than expected.

Despite an extremely long runtime, the show managed to keep the San Francisco crowd engaged throughout by cleverly spacing out big moments with less important ones. Nonetheless, not everything was a home-run hit.

Here are the best and worst moments from AEW Revolution 2023.

#6. Worst: Bryan Danielson taps out

MJF and Bryan Danielson put in an early contender for match of the year in the main event of AEW Revolution 2023. The back-and-forth affair allowed both stars to show off their incredible in-ring gifts.

As amazing as the 60-minute Ironman match may have been, there is one blemish that it produced. Bryan Danielson tapped out to his own submission move, the LaBelle Lock.

Granted, MJF cheated throughout the match to get the upper hand, and The American Dragon fought valiantly. Still, Danielson tapping out completely undermines his character as being someone that would go to the ends of the earth to come out a winner.

On top of this, Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club teammate Jon Moxley also tapped out in his Texas Death Match with Adam Page. The group will need to undergo some serious creative rehabilitation to reclaim their status as AEW's hard-nosed, violence-hungry wrestling stalwart.

#5. Best: Jungle Boy buries Christian Cage

Live, Laugh, Lariat. @OrangeCasstiddy



a phenomenal grudge match.



#AEWRevolution jungle boy kisses christian cage before shutting that coffin shut.a phenomenal grudge match. jungle boy kisses christian cage before shutting that coffin shut. a phenomenal grudge match.#AEWRevolution https://t.co/4fcy2g68rs

The long-standing, deeply personal feud between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage came to an end, as Jack Perry was able to defeat his rival in The Final Burial match.

What the match lacked in exciting high spots, it more than made up for in well-paced storytelling.

The best thing about this match is that the right man won. Jack Perry came out of this match looking more like a credible singles star in AEW than ever before. Allowing the young talent to get his comeuppance against the wrestling veteran was the right booking decision.

#4. Worst: Ruby Soho picks a side

The AEW Women's Championship was defended in a three-way match when Jamie Hayter managed to fend off Saraya and Ruby Soho. The story going into this match was lackluster, to say the least. Fans were hoping that the worst was over and that Hayter would go off in a new direction.

Instead, the story continues. Although Soho's heel turn after the match caught the live crowd by surprise, it also means that the program, unfortunately, has to continue for the foreseeable future.

Here's to hoping that more time and effort is put into AEW's women's creative direction.

#3. Best: Multiple title changes

There is absolutely nothing worse than tuning into a major wrestling show and being able to predict who will come out as the victor. Sometimes the obvious route is the best, but sometimes a surprise will serve to keep the audience on their toes.

In a somewhat surprising move, The House of Black defeated The Elite for the trio's championships. This will hopefully do wonders for the group who have lost momentum currently. In truth, they needed the belts far more than the AEW EVPs.

Similarly, Wardlow claiming the TNT Championship from Samoa Joe seems like the right decision. This will allow Joe to focus on defending the ROH Television title, and Mr. Mayhem can get a semblance of redemption for his disappointing first run with the TNT belt.

#2. Worst: Julia Hart catches a stray V-Trigger

One of the worst-built matches on the card was the AEW Trios World Championship match between The Elite and The House of Black. Although the build for this contest was almost non-existent, there was never any doubt that the talents involved were going to deliver — and did they ever.

A shocking moment in the match occurred when Julia Hart, who was standing on the apron, was hit by a wayward V-Trigger from Kenny Omega. Hart has come into her own since joining The House, so it will be interesting to see if this altercation will become a long-term story beat in the faction's history.

However, The Cleaner's nonchalant reaction to the moment killed any hope of that happening, making the spot essentially pointless.

#1. Best: FTR is back in AEW

The Gunns retained their tag team straps in a fun, albeit fairly, by-the-book affair. Apart from Danhausen's performance, nothing in this four-way tag match caught the audience off guard. That is until The Ass Boys started running their mouths after their win.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler came out to confront and scuffle the champs, much to the delight of fans around the world. FTR has been kept off AEW programming for some time now, and the unit already has a history with Austin and Colten Gunn.

Their title program could not only deliver what fans want but also elevate The Gunns to the next stage in their careers.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : Is MJF vs. Bryan Danielson the match of the year so far? Yes No 0 votes