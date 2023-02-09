CM Punk could potentially return this year? Breaking down Twitter's conspiracy theories

CM Punk's possible return to AEW was brought up after The Gunns successfully defeated The Acclaimed for the promotion's Tag Team Championship. According to some fans, a notable duo might also be on their way back to All Elite Wrestling after the recent title change.

A number of fans theorized that The Gunns winning the AEW Tag Team Championship meant the FTR were on their way back to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Due to this possibility, some believed that Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood would also be accompanied by none other than CM Punk himself.

It's been a while since fans saw FTR in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The last time the duo were in AEW was in December, where they interestingly lost against The Gunns. However, CM Punk has been absent for much longer.

The Voice of the Voiceless was last seen at last year's All Out event. Punk's comments during the post-All Out media scrum resulted in a backstage fight between him, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Recent reports have suggested that AEW President Tony Khan has no intentions of firing Punk, but no plans have been made for the Straight Edge Superstar's return.

Fans are interested to see an intriguing match for FTR and CM Punk once they return

Other names involved during the All-Out scrum were Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The Elite has since returned to the company and is the current AEW World Trios Champion. Aside from the championship, fans are interested in seeing them battle it out against CMFTR due to their personal history.

Still, another reason why fans are hopeful to see Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler back in the Jacksonville-based promotion is due to the former's recent update regarding their future.

"The biggest decision of our career is in April. Whatever we do in April will probably be the last thing we ever do in wrestling, period. At least on a national level in the ring, for sure. So, I've got to take a lot of things into consideration as far as what we're going to do, where we're going to go, and I have an idea with my heart what I want to do."

It remains to be seen if CM Punk and FTR will indeed return to All Elite Wrestling soon after The Gunns' recent victory in the latest Dynamite episode.

Do you think CM Punk and FTR will return after The Gunns become the new AEW Tag Team Champions? Share your thoughts below!

