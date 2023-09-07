CM Punk to return to WWE after 9 years and cause a heartbreaking breakup of top RAW tag team? Analyzing the chances

The name CM Punk is on the lips of every wrestling fan these days. It has become even more prominent ever since his firing last Saturday. He was let go by AEW after he was involved in a backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In.

CM Punk was one of, if not the most marketable names in wrestling, and his presence helped bring in a lot of viewers. Now that he is no longer with the company, Triple H can strike gold by signing him again.

Punk has not been on good terms with WWE ever since he left in 2014, but time heals everything in wrestling. Triple H could do another wrestler a massive favor by bringing in the Second City Saint, and that is none other than Kofi Kingston.

Kofi Kingston’s career has stalled completely as the New Day have never been themselves since Big E injured his neck last year. Despite seemingly making a comeback over the last month, things don't look favorable for the former WWE Tag Team champions. CM Punk's arrival could see the comedic faction's potential breakup.

How can CM Punk’s arrival benefit Kofi Kingston and The New Day?

Kofi Kingston’s career has gone stale, and it's high time that Xavier Woods needed a singles push. With two of them on the agenda, Punk could be the perfect foil.

Punk could come in and talk Kofi Kingston into turning on Xavier. That would give Kingston a new lease of life as a heel. It could also mean that Punk and Kofi could become a tag team for the first time in 15 years. The last time they were a team, they won the WWE World Tag Team Titles after defeating Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr.

Since that run did not last long, they could have a much longer run this time around. This would, in turn, benefit Xavier Woods as it would set him free from New Day, which would enable him to focus on a singles career.

Do you think a tag team of CM Punk and Kofi Kingston will be a success? Sound off in the comments below.

