CM Punk's RAW backstage visit may have opened the door for another former WWE star's return after 8-year hiatus

CM Punk's tense relationship with AEW has been a hot topic for quite some time now, but his recent visit to WWE RAW gave rise to a whole other slew of speculations. Could the visit have been intended to pave the way for another former talent's return?

Before the Second City Saint's debut in AEW, he had a stellar run in the Stamford-based promotion. However, things took a drastic turn for the worse when he expressed displeasure with his booking, eventually leading to him being fired from the company.

Given his shaky relationship with AEW since last year, speculation about his possible reappearance in Vince McMahon's company has previously gripped the wrestling community. However, he is rumored to be returning to Tony Khan's roster soon. So, his recent visit to RAW and conversation with Triple H, although reportedly short, could instead be to talk about his wife AJ Lee's return.

AJ Lee was arguably the biggest star during the Divas era, elevating the women's division to new heights. While WWE has a few bright future prospects like Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, it is clear that there is a need for veterans like Trish Stratus to return. Lee could also effortlessly come back to slide into a big role, helping elevate the younger stars.

AJ Lee had previously commented on a possible return to WWE

While the 36-year-old star has been away from the active scene for quite some time, she has apparently not closed the door on her return.

In an interview with Women Of Wrestling's Izzy, AJ Lee stated:

"I will say, I say the same thing in every interview, and it's always 'never say never, but don't hold your breath.' What I mean by that is, I never say never to anything; physically, mentally, emotionally, I'm healed from everything I've gone through in wrestling. I could technically do it, but I'm so enjoying letting the next generation have their spotlight," AJ Lee said. "I got to do everything I wanted to do. So, it really would have to be, is that challenge there? I don't think the girls need me there. I think that they are going to take over the world all by themselves."

Does this imply an eventual WWE comeback? Only time will tell.

