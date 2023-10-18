"CM Punk’s return feud revealed?" - Fans hilariously react after top WWE Superstar's subtle gesture on NXT

There have been a number of potential references to former AEW World Champion CM Punk on WWE TV as of late. Meanwhile, fans on social media have decided to turn this into a joke where basically anything is being touted as a possible hint about Punk's return.

From Shinsuke Nakamura hitting the GTS to Corey Graves seemingly quoting Punk on commentary, it's safe to say that members of the WWE roster have been getting people's attention with their indirect references to The Straight Edge Superstar.

At the end of the October 17, 2023, edition of NXT, Jade Cargill was seen pointing at her wristwatch. This has led many fans to joke on Twitter that Cargill used Punk's famous 'Clobbering time' taunt, hinting at the latter's comeback.

Punk is rumored to join WWE after his abrupt AEW exit in 2023. While there are contradictory reports about his potential comeback, fans have been hilariously trying to link almost anything and everything on the promotion's programming to The Second City Saint's return.

Some even urged the company to stop referencing the multi-time world champion if he wouldn't return. Meanwhile, others also discussed booking ideas for Cargill and Punk.

Here are some of the notable responses to Cargill pointing at her wrist in the climax of this week's NXT:

Is CM Punk going to WWE?

Since his shocking AEW firing before All Out 2023, many fans worldwide have been asking one question about CM Punk's future: is he going to WWE? Per recent reports, the answer is no.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the Stamford-based company actually turned down the opportunity to bring The Second City Saint back.

Meanwhile, the question arises: what's the deal with all of the CM Punk references on TV and social media? According to reports, some WWE talents are apparently trying to annoy the former AEW World Champion, and some could be going into business for themselves without the management's knowledge.

Many fans still hope Punk will eventually show up at Survivor Series in Chicago in November 2023. But at the time of writing, it looks as if The Straight Edge Superstar won't be returning to WWE.

What do you think is next for Punk? Should he return to his former stomping grounds after nearly 10 years? Let us know in the comments section below.