Could 6-time WWE World Champion return to confront Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has established himself as arguably the hottest name in the pro-wrestling world today. With the Royal Rumble fast approaching, will the Tribal Chief have a surprise confrontation with a former WWE Champion?

Reigns' in-ring skills were already noted during his time as a member of The Shield. However, the last few years have seen him become a proficient speaker on the mic. Furthermore, the storyline with The Bloodline has continued to captivate fans in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Tribal Chief is already scheduled to fight Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble, with the Universal Title at stake. However, this does not mean there cannot be interruptions or the entry of an unexpected star.

With CM Punk being away from AEW since September last year, many fans are questioning whether he is done with the promotion. Furthermore, he has also been at odds with some of the biggest stars in AEW, like Chris Jericho. It would not be far-fetched to say that The Second City Saint could have been secretly released from the company.

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE



Y2J liked a tweet speaking about how Punk has become "toxic" within just a year in AEW, so much so that he's "not worth having around"



The plot thickens CM Punk apparently wants to go back to WWE & Chris Jericho looks like he has no issues with seeing him leave AEWY2J liked a tweet speaking about how Punk has become "toxic" within just a year in AEW, so much so that he's "not worth having around"The plot thickens CM Punk apparently wants to go back to WWE & Chris Jericho looks like he has no issues with seeing him leave AEW 😳Y2J liked a tweet speaking about how Punk has become "toxic" within just a year in AEW, so much so that he's "not worth having around" 😱The plot thickens 👀 https://t.co/QMhsTe2Kkp

If Punk has recovered from the injury he sustained at All Out, it could well be possible that he will appear at the Royal Rumble in a stand-off against Roman Reigns. Veterans closely associated with WWE also believe that his return is a possibility. Only time will tell if he will make a surprise entry at the Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns recently commented on his plan to win against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble

While it remains to be seen if CM Punk will join the Stamford-based company in the future, Roman Reigns is apparently ready to take on Kevin Owens.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, The Tribal Chief stated that he had been mostly successful in his bouts with The Prizefighter. While he acknowledged Owens' skill, he seemed unperturbed by the upcoming high-profile match.

Furthermore, Reigns also explained that he did not plan to change his plans ahead of their match, since he did not want to alter his winning strategy which had allowed him to surpass Owens.

With the Royal Rumble approaching, it remains to be seen if the Tribal Chief will be able to hold on to his title against Kevin Owens.

Do you want to see CM Punk return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you'd like to watch a video covering the 10 worst booking mistakes in the Royal Rumble, check it out below!

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes