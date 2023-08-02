Could Tony Khan pull off a major swerve with top AEW star to counter WWE SummerSlam's hype? Looking at the possibility

With WWE having a stacked card for SummerSlam, Tony Khan might have a trick up his sleeve to counter the show with AEW star CM Punk.

This Saturday marks a historic clash between AEW Collision and WWE SummerSlam, and fans are eagerly anticipating both events. However, the spotlight is shining on WWE as Roman Reigns headlines the show against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. WWE has certainly put together an enticing lineup for the show.

But what could Tony Khan be planning to do, to shake things up and steal the thunder from SummerSlam? This week CM Punk will also be defending his self-proclaimed "real" AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks at Collision. Fans can't deny the allure of seeing this bout.

Here's where the twist could come into play. Tony Khan could orchestrate a shocking heel turn for CM Punk. A scenario where Punk is frustrated by Starks' repeated victories over him and unleashes his dark side to retain the title could play out.

A heel turn for CM Punk would be an unexpected twist and mark the first time he's portrayed a heel character in over a decade. Such a move could create a buzz and possibly draw attention away from WWE SummerSlam, making Collision a must-watch event.

A WWE Hall of Famer will be present this week at AEW Collision

CM Punk called himself the rightful AEW World Champion displaying the title he was stripped of due to injury on the latest edition of Collision. Ricky Starks, having previously beaten Punk twice, challenged him for the title.

Accepting the challenge, Punk announced WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be the special guest referee for the contest. He invited the legend to oversee the bout and ensure that it is a fair one.

The highly-anticipated clash between Punk and Starks for the "real" World Championship will take place on August 5.

