Did AEW recreate WWE storyline featuring John Cena at All Out? Analyzing the comparisons

AEW has apparently recreated a WWE storyline featuring John Cena at All Out. The Jacksonville-based promotion is running their latest pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. One of the matches on the card featured Miro (fka Rusev) versus Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs attacked Miro after a great match at All Out. Miro’s wife CJ Perry (fka Lana in WWE) made her AEW debut. The blonde came to her husband’s rescue, and attacked Hobbs with a chairshot to the back. The former TNT Champion didn’t seem to budge, but the distraction allowed Miro to take out his opponent.

Miro, however, looked displeased with his wife, even though she tried to help him, and left her in the ring. The angle was similar to Perry’s storyline with Miro at WWE Payback 2015, when she quit on his behalf, during the former Rusev’s “I Quit” match for the United States Championship against John Cena.

Expand Tweet

The angle was meant to dissolve the Bulgarian Brute’s alliance with the Ravishing Russian on WWE television. Fans might recall that John Cena had a storied rivalry with Rusev over the United States Championship in 2015.

It was Cena who ended Rusev’s undefeated run in a United States Championship match at WrestleMania 31. The two had a three-month program that saw both men get victories over each other, until the rubber match at Payback 2015.

John Cena pulled double duty at WWE Payback 2023

Speaking of Payback, the Cenation Leader performed double duty at WWE’s latest premium live event this past Saturday. Not only was John Cena the host of Payback, he guest refereed the match between The Miz and LA Knight.

Cena got the black and white stripes shirt, and declared himself the special enforcer ahead of the match. WWE’s franchise player also got into verbal confrontation with both the competitors during the match at the September 2nd premium live event.

Expand Tweet

After LA Knight defeated The Miz, he and Cena shared a brief moment on the ramp. The 16-time world champion endorsed the Megastar by raising his hand.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!