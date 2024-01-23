Did CM Punk subtly take a shot at Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure during RAW promo? Looking at clues you may have missed

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk confronted Cody Rhodes in a promo segment on the latest episode of RAW and fans have pointed out that the Second City Saint may have referenced The American Nightmare's departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes in a promo segment. Fans were excited as both stars had shared the locker room earlier and have a history in WWE and AEW as well. Punk was one of the biggest stars of Tony Khan's promotion, but things did not work out, and he got fired with cause last year.

On the other hand, Cody was one of the persons who laid the foundation for AEW and served as one of the Executive Vice Presidents of the Jacksonville-based company as well. However, he left the Tony Khan-led promotion back in 2022, citing personal reasons. Now, both Punk and Rhodes are two of the top guys in WWE, and the Second City Saint possibly recalled Cody's departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion on the latest episode of RAW.

Punk said to Cody, "I can separate business from personal. Can you?" which could be a reference to Rhodes leaving AEW stating personal reasons but never actually revealing the reasons in public. A fan on X/Twitter pointed this out, as rumors also stated Punk was one of the reasons for Cody leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion.

What the future has in store for both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes remains to be seen.

What does Cody Rhodes think about CM Punk returning to WWE?

CM Punk made his blockbuster WWE return after nearly a decade at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. During the Post-Show Press Conference, Cody Rhodes said the following when asked about the Second City Saint's return:

"If he can help with where we’re going and what we’re doing, absolutely. Welcome aboard. I have a feeling that the CM Punk that potentially we’re getting is hungry, and that’s the best. That’s the best. When someone is hungry and someone wants it. That’s when it’s real. I’ll give kudos and flowers to Triple H and Nick Khan for getting that done." [H/T Fightful]

Considering the statement, Cody was excited to see Punk in WWE, and only time will tell if fans will witness an anticipated feud between the two going forward.

