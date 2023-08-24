Did Keith Lee walk out on AEW? Know his current status with the company

Keith Lee has been with AEW for quite some time now, but rumors of him possibly leaving the company have been circulating lately. Is that really the case?

Well, Keith Lee has not yet left AEW. However, reports regarding Lee were circulating after he allegedly walked out of Dynamite and Rampage tapings last week. Meanwhile, Fightful recently reported that the incident took place due to a miscommunication with the management.

The Limitless was backstage on Dynamite this week but didn't appear on TV due to allegedly having no plans. Furthermore, Lee is also set to miss All In, having no match this Sunday.

It is fair to say that any major promotion has not fully utilized his potential, as Lee is yet to reach his peak. After an unsatisfying WWE run, Keith made his All Elite debut last year.

In his AEW run until now, The Limitless has featured in some notable programs, also having a tag team title victory up his sleeves. Before he disappeared from TV, Keith was in a long-term feud with his former tag team partner, Swerve Strickland.

Keith Lee might get his next pay-per-view match at All Out

With AEW All In at Wembley just around the corner and Keith Lee having no matches announced until now, it seems he is set to miss the biggest show of All Elite Wrestling. Nonetheless, the next AEW pay-per-view, All Out, is just a week later, and Lee could make it to the card if he returns in time next week.

Speaking of his potential match, he is currently involved in a long-term feud against his former tag team partner, Swerve Strickland. All Out could be the perfect stage to finally conclude the rivalry and the dream match to take place.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen what AEW higher-ups have in store for The Limitless one in his remaining tenure and when he will make his TV return.

