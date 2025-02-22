  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Dustin Rhodes
  • "Did TK program you to say that," "AEW is no place to retire" - Fans react after legend seemingly turns down a return to WWE

"Did TK program you to say that," "AEW is no place to retire" - Fans react after legend seemingly turns down a return to WWE

By N.S Walia
Modified Feb 22, 2025 02:35 GMT
AEW on TV &amp; WWE has been rivals since 2019 (Image via WWE, AEW, @JSM319 &amp; SpiritOfThDayman
AEW has been WWE's biggest competition since 2019 (Image via WWE, AEW, @JSM319 & SpiritOfThDayman's X)

A veteran AEW star has made his future plans clear in regard to ending his illustrious wrestling career. This led to a huge yet mixed response from die-hard wrestling fans.

Ad

The veteran in question is Dustin Rhodes. He has been part of the wrestling business for more than three decades and is a top fixture of Tony Khan's promotion at the moment. Moreover, Rhodes made it clear via his X that he was happy in the company and ready to finish his career there.

This drew a loud and mixed response for The Natural One. A vast majority of the audience respected his decision and applauded him for his contributions to the wrestling business.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Where ever you decide to stay Dustin, thank you for all the memories and years of matches. You are truly one of the most underrated wrestlers I've ever watched. I'm proud of you man and I can't wait to see what the future holds for you," a user tweeted.
"Dustin is just fine where he is. I have always respected him and enjoyed watching him perform in the ring. I even kind of liked the silly gimic of gold dust lol," another user commented.
Ad
"As you should! Doing your best work over there," a user commented.

At the same time, Dustin's decision provoked some negative reactions. One user claimed that AEW is a place where careers come to an end, taking a shot at Tony Khan's leadership. Another user stated that the company was not the place to hang up one's boots, especially for a legend like Dustin Rhodes.

Ad
Ad

AEW star Dustin Rhodes announces retirement of his popular gimmick

Dustin Rhodes has been donning his Natural persona in AEW, which he first debuted back in WCW. However, he came to prominence in WWE under his comedic and eccentric character gimmick, Goldust.

When a fan recently expressed his desire to see 'The Bizzare One' back in the global juggernaut, Dustin dismissed the idea, claiming that Goldust had done everything he could in WWE and retired.

Ad
"Nah. Why? Goldust did everything you can think of. Happy I got the character and took it to places some only dream of. Goldust is retired. 1000% Happiest I have ever been, here in @AEW."

With Dustin Rhodes set to end his career in the Jacksonville-based promotion, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in the time remaining for him in AEW.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी