Don Callis' potential heel turn on Kenny Omega may lead to former WWE name signing with AEW

There have certainly been some question marks surrounding Don Callis and his involvement in Kenny Omega's AEW career. But if Callis turns on Omega, it could lead to an old friend joining the company.

The old friend in question is Kota Ibushi, who is currently enjoying being a free agent following the expiry of his contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year.

Ibushi made appearances for WWE back in 2016 during and shortly after the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament. However, he has strayed from signing a long-term contract with the Stamford-based company during his almost 20-year career.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral "I expect to be talking to Tony Khan soon." -- Kota Ibushi tells Dark Puroresu Flowsion in an interview.



It looks like AEW is about to sign one of its biggest acquisitions to date. Hell, it may be one of their best signings period.



Callis has already dropped hints about Ibushi's arrival on social media by calling the duo of Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita "Golden Brothers." The veteran manager could be alluding to Omega and Ibushi's team name, "Golden Lovers," with his recent mentions.

Ibushi's arrival would also make sense when forming teams for a potential Anarchy in the Arena, Stadium Stampede, or Blood and Guts Match. The former world champion could team up with The Elite and Hangman Page to even the score with the Blackpool Combat Club and Takeshita, who might follow Callis to the dark side.

Kota Ibushi has mentioned AEW several times since becoming a free agent. But it looks as if a heel turn from Don Callis could be a catalyst for The Golden Star's arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

Kenny Omega will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

It's unclear whether or not the wheels are really in motion regarding a heel turn from Don Callis. But what is very clear is that Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita are on the same page at the time of this writing.

To prove that they're on the same side, Omega and Takeshita will team up on Dynamite for the first time on national television this week. They will take on The Butcher and The Blade in a tag team bout.

Omega and Takeshita teamed up at the 2021 "House Always Wins" live event and the April 19, 2021, edition of Dark: Elevation due to Takeshita's association with DDT Pro-Wrestling in Japan. Interestingly, Omega was also a prominent name in the Japanese promotion.

