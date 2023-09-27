"AEW ABOUT TO GO CRAZYYYY" - Fans erupt amid rumors of former WWE world champion edging closer to a move to Tony Khan's promotion

WWE Hall of Famer Edge's arrival at AEW may be closer than ever to its completion. These speculations have immediately excited the fans, and they have started to talk about when, where, and how this debut could happen.

Almost a month and a half ago, Edge faced Sheamus in what could have been his final match with WWE. Since then, there has been speculation that he would leave the Stamford-based promotion. He has not accepted any contract extensions with the promotion, so the probability of him leaving the company has increased since then.

There were reports earlier today from Battleground Wrestling Entertainment (BWE) saying that the chances of Edge going to AEW were more than ever. This led fans to immediately express their delight at the possibilities.

Some fans expressed that Edge's potential final run of his career with AEW could start with a surprise debut this Sunday at WrestleDream.

Fans immediately wanted this return to be alongside Christian Cage, one of his best friends and most iconic tag team partners. Due to Cage being a heel, The Rated-R Superstar could begin his tenure with AEW as a heel as well.

One fan suggested that if the Hall of Famer goes to AEW, they should also bring in Dolph Ziggler, who was recently released by WWE.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho talks about Edge possibly going to AEW

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently got to address the possibility of The Rated-R Superstar making the move to join the Tony Khan-led promotion.

He mentioned that a move to AEW would be good for the WWE icon, as he could reinvent himself there. He could have a new gimmick, a new name, and get a chance to face superstars he has never shared the ring with before.

Jericho also addressed how AEW has reached a status where it was a viable destination for other stars, and wrestlers can now go back across AEW and WWE and vice-versa.

“For him to come to AEW with a whole fresh new coat of paint, a whole new roster of matches that he can have, obviously a new name, which would then, knowing him, knowing me, what I would do is a whole new look—a whole new mindset. That’s the best thing about having AEW and about us being as successful as we are, is that there’s now a viable alternative, I don’t wanna say, competitor, because it’s not that, but you can now go to either company” Jericho said. [H/T wrestletalk]

However, the possibilities are endless in the wrestling industry, so there could very much be a good chance that Edge will consider making the move to AEW. It would be very interesting to see how he will be booked once he makes his arrival.

