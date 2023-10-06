Edge's AEW signing compared to former WWE champion going to TNA by Dave Meltzer

AEW recently snagged one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, Adam Copeland. However, his jump hasn't reflected in the viewership, leading to Dave Meltzer comparing it to Mick Foley's 2008 TNA debut.

Copeland recently shocked the industry by parting ways with WWE after decades of exclusively competing in the promotion. However, while many have welcomed his addition, this week's AEW Dynamite has not had an upturn in television ratings.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer compared Adam Copeland's AEW debut to Mick Foley's jump to TNA and how the promotion didn't benefit in terms of ratings:

"In some ways it reminds me of Mick Foley going to TNA, which people thought would greatly help the company but numbers really didn’t move. Foley was probably more popular at the time than Copeland is now, although Copeland has far more left in the tank when it comes to inside the ring."

Despite Meltzer's assessment, Copeland has already increased YouTube ratings for the promotion. While this hasn't translated into television viewership as noted earlier, there are arguably far more pressing matters in the promotion that could have caused this.

Adam Copeland already has his eyes on one of the biggest wrestlers outside of AEW and America

While he had one of the most successful runs in WWE as Edge, Copeland never faced anyone who wasn't signed to the promotion. This might have helped the character of Edge, but the veteran is now excited to expand on his list of former opponents.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland revealed that he'd love to take on Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom:

"I've never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom," said Copeland. "I've never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I'm pretty excited by that."

It remains to be seen if Copeland will venture into Japan down the line. However, due to All Elite Wrestling's good relationship with NJPW and Mexican promotions, he'll likely have many never-seen-before-clashes.

