Former AEW executive allegedly makes backstage RAW debut amidst rumors of Cody Rhodes' WWE return

Cody Rhodes has been treated as a major star since re-joining WWE after spending three years with AEW. He is currently nursing a pectoral injury, and his road to recovery was shown on RAW. During the video package, his wife and former Chief Branding Officer of AEW, Brandi Rhodes, made an appearance.

This is not the first time that Brandi Rhodes has been on WWE television. She worked as a ring announcer on SmackDown in 2011 under the name Eden Stiles. She returned to the company in 2013 under the shortened name of Eden, and also made an appearance at WrestleMania 31. She left the company in 2016, shortly after Cody Rhodes was released.

The American Nightmare departed All Elite Wrestling alongside his wife in February 2022. It was a significant change to the wrestling industry as it was all but certain that he would return to WWE.

That turned out to be true as he showed up on Night One of WrestleMania 38 to face and defeat Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes would go on to defeat the former Shield member at WrestleMania Backlash and at Hell in a Cell. After Hell in a Cell, he took time off to recover from his pectoral injury.

WWE NXT star Grayson Waller wants to face Cody Rhodes

In an interview with Steve Fall's Ten Count, NXT star Grayson Waller discussed who he would like to wrestle from the main roster. The 32-year-old named the former AEW TNT Champion as one of his dream opponents.

"The number one guy for me right now is Cody Rhodes. I know he's hurt right now, but he works out like a demon, and I'm sure he's ready to go before people know. I want to see him come back down here. His dad built this place, right? This is his dad's house," Waller said. [10:23 - 10:39]

With Royal Rumble around the corner, fans are hoping for a return to in-ring action for the former AEW executive. He is one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, and a potential world title feud against Roman Reigns is set to get pulses racing.

