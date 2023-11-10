Former AEW star to cost Chelsea Green the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles? Exploring the possibility

Chelsea Green has been one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions since July 2023, but could her reign be ended by an old foe who recently departed AEW?

The star in question is The Bunny, who was quietly let go from All Elite Wrestling after spending four-and-a-half years with the company. She had already removed any reference to AEW from her Instagram bio, and launched an OnlyFans account, signaling to her fans that her time with AEW had come to an end.

Before she was part of All Elite Wrestling, The Bunny was known as Allie, a name she did use briefly in AEW's early days. When she went under that name, she achieved a lot of success, especially in IMPACT Wrestling where she became a two-time Knockout's Champion, and it's from here where this possibility stems.

Allie and Chelsea Green had an extensive rivalry in IMPACT Wrestling between 2016 and 2018. The former AEW star had the last laugh as she dethroned Chelsea (who went by the name Laurel Van Ness at the time) for the Knockout's Title in 2018 to kickstart her second reign.

Now that The Bunny is a free agent, she has the ability to show up in whatever company she wants to. Given the recent acquisitions of Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr. from AEW, perhaps Allie might be next in line.

Green has already seen her partner Sonya Deville be replaced by Piper Niven due to injury, but if Allie shows up in WWE (potentially as The Bunny), perhaps Piper might be the one looking for a new partner.

A wrestling legend says another AEW star reminds him of Chelsea Green

Before the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion adopted the gimmick of 'wanting to talk to everyone's manager,' Chelsea Green was known as the 'Hot Mess' in places like IMPACT Wrestling.

As the 'Hot Mess,' Chelsea was seen as wild and out of control, and often appreared with makeup smeared across her face to show she really didn't care what she looked like. This gimmick is what Konnan said reminded him of an AEW star.

That star is "Timeless" Toni Storm, who might think that she is in a 1950s noir movie, but often appears to have applied her lipstick with little to no accuracy. This look is the one that Konnan said reminds him of when Chelsea was the 'Hot Mess.'

