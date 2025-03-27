Former AEW World Champion to replace MVP in The Hurt Syndicate after a huge betrayal? Analyzing the chances

The Hurt Syndicate has taken AEW by storm. The faction consists of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin and was known as The Hurt Business (alongside Cedric Alexander) in WWE. Furthermore, Lashley and Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

A few weeks ago, MVP and MJF had an interesting segment on Dynamite where the former gave the Salt of the Earth his business card. The ex-WWE star then advised the 29-year-old to join his faction. On this week's Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion appeared to accept the offer.

However, right before the two men were about to shake hands, the Almighty and the Gold Standard showed up. Soon, the World Tag Team Champions got in Friedman's face, and Bobby Lashley took the card and ripped it up. By this, it was made clear that Benjamin and Lashley did not want the former World Champion in The Hurt Syndicate.

The above-mentioned segment was intriguing. However, there is a possibility that The All Mighty's actions on this week's Dynamite might have been a ruse and that Lashley and Benjamin could betray MVP and replace him with MJF. Such a move would definitely elevate the heel faction.

While this angle is speculative, there is a possibility it might come to fruition. It remains to be seen how this storyline will conclude.

MVP on the origins of The Hurt Syndicate

In a recent interview with F Y’all Podcast, MVP revealed that the origin of The Hurt Syndicate started with his move to Japan.

When the NJPW management asked him to find a tag team partner, he approached Shelton Benjamin. Interestingly, the Gold Standard instantly agreed to be his comrade.

"Japan was my dream, and when I was over there they told me, ‘Hey man you need a tag team partner.’ So I called Shelton, I said, ‘Man you want to come wrestle in Japan be my tag team partner?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah sign me up.'” MVP said. [H/T 411 Mania]

MVP is a two-time WWE United States Champion and a former WWE Tag Team Champion with Matt Hardy.

