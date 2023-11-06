Former WWE Champion to finally return as a heel and confront Cody Rhodes on RAW this week? Exploring the chances

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is on a roll right now. The American Nightmare picked up yet another win at Crown Jewel against Damian Priest and is on course to complete his story.

The completion of his story has had many fans perplexed because that would mean he’d challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title. That, however, is being done by none other than fan favorite LA Knight at the moment.

If creative inserts Cody into the title picture, then there is a very big possibility that fans might turn on him. There is one way that he can keep his momentum going, and that is if former WWE Champion CM Punk makes his much-awaited return.

Punk has been the subject of nonstop reports from journalists, where they claimed that WWE was in talks to bring him back.

Getting in Punk and having him confront Cody as a heel is the best thing to do for both stars.

How can a vengeful CM Punk confront Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have a few things in common, and one of them is both have worked in AEW. Punk, however, made his debut long after Cody in 2021.

With Rhodes at the height of his wrestling career right now and nothing on the plate on the singles front apart from having to deal with The Judgment Day, The Second City Saint could use that as a perfect opportunity to attack him on RAW this week.

With the recent return of Kairi Sane and the impending return of Randy Orton, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see their beloved star have one final run in WWE. Having CM Punk attack the golden boy Cody would mean that the Second City Saint would have a good reintroduction.

It would also mean that Cody Rhodes would not lose his momentum and can wait until WrestleMania to properly challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title, which he can then win to finish his story.

