Former WWE Champion to return on SmackDown tonight and confront John Cena during "The Grayson Waller Effect"? Analyzing the possibility

John Cena has been on a roll since he made his WWE comeback a few weeks ago. He was the host of Payback, where he served as the Special Guest Referee in the LA Knight vs. The Miz match.

Cena then went on to amaze the crowd at the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India, and he will be seen on television for the foreseeable future. One of the things that fans are looking forward to most is this week's The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown, which will feature Cena as the special guest.

While a feud with Grayson Waller might be good, there is another name that will instantly excite the fans worldwide, and that is former WWE Champion CM Punk.

The return of CM Punk and a shocked John Cena, now where have we seen that before?

Cena and Punk had one of the best rivalries in the early 2010s, and another feud between the two men in the twilight of their careers is something that WWE should consider.

How can CM Punk interrupt John Cena on SmackDown?

On Friday Night SmackDown, Grayson Waller will have his usual setting and invite John Cena to the ring. That will obviously gather an enormous reception from the fans.

Waller, looking at the crowd's reaction, would tell Cena that he has another guest at the back. When Punk comes out, the crowd could lose their minds and blow the roof off the arena.

Cena could then look around the crowd in dismay and confusion when the lights go out. A spotlight could show up at the top of the ramp, and there, CM Punk would be sitting in his famous cross-legged position.

The crowd goes bonkers, but then they all go quiet as Punk takes the microphone and says these words, "Did you miss me?" Punk's theme song 'Cult of Personality' could hit, and the fans inside the arena would once again lose their collective minds.

Punk would then walk to the ring and stare down John Cena, only for Waller to interrupt. CM Punk could then hit the GTS on Grayson Waller and firmly announce his return for one final run in a company where he truly belongs.

Do you think CM Punk will confront John Cena on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.