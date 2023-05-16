Former WWE name must return after 7-year absence to help Cody Rhodes defeat Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is embroiled in what could be his most daunting feud to date, as Brock Lesnar continues to show no mercy for him. While The American Nightmare seems to have the upper hand right now, he likely may not succeed without the help of Brandi Rhodes.

Brandi hasn't competed in-ring since her AEW stint. The Rhodes couple has notably assisted each other in the squared circle since their days in ROH. Fans can likely still recall her assisting Cody in his match against Andrade El Idolo, wherein she helped him secure a victory.

While the stipulation of their match at WWE Night of Champions has yet to be announced, the two will likely clash in a heated bout with little to no rules. Due to this, Brandi could easily interfere once Cody loses the upper hand against The Beast Incarnate and help him turn the tables as she did in his match against Andrade.

While his feud with Brock Lesnar doesn't seem to be close to reaching its conclusion just yet, there could be a major WWE feud for him just waiting to happen. According to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Bronson Reed has what it takes to be a top heel and a major rival for Cody Rhodes.

Vince Russo believes WWE "screwed" Cody Rhodes out of the World Championship

Many fans were certain that The American Nightmare would dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Shockingly, the star lost due to Solo Sikoa's interference and entered a feud with Brock Lesnar.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo compared Cody's story to Rocky Balboa's journey:

"This is why a very young Sylvester Stallone was so brilliant and he got it. Rocky didn't go over bro. [...] This is what's weird about them. They're kinda trying to tell the same story with Cody. Didn't get the job done against Roman Reigns, just fell short. Now he gets scr*wed out of the World Championship. But in between those two things, he beats Brock Lesnar. That's not how it works, bro." [05:55 - 06:47]

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will end up reaching the heights he dreams of reaching in WWE. It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare will "finish the story" or not, but the promotion seems to be building the second-generation star to be a major name on the roster.

