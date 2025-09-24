  • home icon
  Former WWE star to cost Kris Statlander her title on AEW Dynamite? Looking at the chances

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 24, 2025 15:49 GMT
Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander has been basking in her glory as the new AEW Women's World Champion. She won the women's four-way match at All Out last weekend to claim the title. With that win, she now looks forward to reigning supreme in All Elite Wrestling moving forward. However, a former WWE star might be lurking in the shadows to cost her the title on AEW Dynamite.

Fans have been speculating that the former WWE star Toni Storm might cost Statlander her newly won AEW Women's World Championship. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien is set to defend her title against Mina Shirakawa on tonight's episode of Dynamite. What needs to be noted is the fact that Stat pinned Storm to become the new champion at All Out.

The Timeless One is expected to be in deep remorse after losing her championship. Therefore, she is expected to be looking for payback against Kris down the line. However, Toni is unlikely to cost her the AEW Women's World Title on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

The former WWE star is currently a babyface in AEW, so an angle where she sneakily costs her rival a title would not go along with her babyface gimmick. Moreover, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien became the new AEW Women's World Champion following great struggles. Therefore, it is unlikely that she would lose her title as soon as tonight's Dynamite.

Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Kris Statlander's first title defense against Mina Shirakawa.

Kris Statlander to join the Death Riders in AEW

Death Riders have been dominating All Elite Wrestling for the past year. Now, they have started to recruit a few more members in AEW. Kris Statlander has been one of the names rumored to join Jon Moxley's faction. There have been various hints about this potential alliance in the company over the past few weeks.

On one of the recent episodes of AEW Collision, Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta was spotted talking to Statlander at the ringside. Not only that, but following the conversation, the 30-year-old used Yuta's Seatbelt finishing move to pick up the win.

Additionally, Stat used the same move to pin Toni Storm to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. With that said, there is a high possibility for Kris Statlander to join the Death Riders down the line. It could be an incredible pairing that has the potential to change the landscape of the AEW women's division.

