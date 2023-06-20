Former WWE Superstar could debut in AEW and kick Saraya out of The Outcasts

The fans of WWE and AEW can always expect surprises and unexpected twists in the world of pro wrestling.

In a potential twist, former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) could make her highly anticipated debut to confront Saraya. Reports suggest that AEW has expressed a keen interest in bringing Moné since January.

In fact, the company had even considered bringing her to face Saraya in a match for their upcoming crossover event, AEW x NJPW: Forbidden II, set to take place in Canada this summer. However, a recent ankle injury suffered by Moné during a match against Willow Nightingale has cast doubt on her participation in the event.

Given AEW's evident interest in Mercedes Moné, it is not beyond the realm of possibility to envision her transition to the promotion. If Moné were to join the Jacksonville-based promotion, she could capitalize on the opportunity to create a significant impact and shake up the current dynamics.

One potential scenario that would shake things up is Moné aligning herself with The Outcasts, an infamous faction led by Saraya, ultimately usurping her position as the faction's leader.

👆🏻thep1loso🤘🏻 @thep1loso I love the constant name drop of Mercedes Mone it means she’s AEW bound soon! #AEWCollision I love the constant name drop of Mercedes Mone it means she’s AEW bound soon! #AEWCollision https://t.co/HG2QshLc3Z

If this were to happen, it would undoubtedly send shockwaves through the fans of All Elite Wrestling. What's more that Moné could make an immediate impact by targeting Saraya.

AEW star Saraya talks about the unfortunate incident happened with Mercedes Moné

The incident between Saraya and Mercedes Moné significantly impacted both wrestlers. During a WWE House Show in 2017, Moné unintentionally kicked the former Divas Champion, worsening the neck problems. As a result, she was compelled to retire from wrestling temporarily.

In an interview with the BBC, she expressed empathy for Moné, recognizing the mental strain such an incident can cause.

"I felt really awful for Sasha. Even though I was the one that got the injury, it takes its toll on somebody mentally," she said. "Wrestling isn't an easy sport. And we sign up to get hurt… but it really does mess you up to end someone's career like that." [H/T - BBC]

After a five-year hiatus, Saraya returned to the ring in November 2022 with All Elite Wrestling, emerging victorious against Britt Baker.

Would you like to see Mercedes Moné in Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

