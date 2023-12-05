Former WWE Superstar to make SmackDown return after 16 years and reunite with CM Punk? Looking at the chances

CM Punk is all set to return to WWE SmackDown for the first time in almost a decade during the "Tribute to the Troops" special episode on Friday. However, he may not be the only one returning to the blue brand.

The star who could show up on the same night as The Straight Edge Superstar is his close friend and former AEW employee, Ace Steel. As strange as it sounds, WWE has shown time and time again that it is willing to do what's best for business.

While he may not be a significant draw in the pro wrestling business, his involvement during the notorious AEW Brawl Out incident put him in the limelight. His one-off appearance alongside Punk, where he fired up the Chicago native during his storyline with Jon Moxley, received critical acclaim.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk doesn't have a clear direction for Royal Rumble 2024, but the company has been teasing an inevitable feud between him and Seth Rollins. The latter has called The Second City Saint a 'hypocrite' and believes that the fan-favorite star will show his true colors sooner or later.

Triple H could stir the pot by bringing in Ace Steel for a backstage segment with Punk, giving Seth Rollins another reason to expose The Straight Edge Superstar for what he is.

Steel last appeared on SmackDown in October 2007. Will the company bring him back for a cameo on Friday? Only time will tell.

Did CM Punk overshadow Randy Orton's return?

CM Punk seemingly rained on Randy Orton's parade at Survivor Series: WarGames. Cult of Personality blared through the speakers and blew the roof of the building in Chicago.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter said Randy Orton received a louder pop than The Voice of the Voiceless on RAW last week.

"I gotta tell you something, and I never thought I was gonna say this (...) But I think he blew away the pop CM Punk got on Monday night. I think Randy Orton's ovation on Monday Night RAW was actually bigger than the one CM Punk got. Punk got the biggest pop at Survivor Series. A lot of people thought that it took away from the main event, and a lot of people were upset about that, but it's great to have Randy Orton back again."

Expand Tweet

With Royal Rumble right around the corner, all eyes will be on Punk this Friday to see if he declares his entry into the 30-man match.

Do you want to see Ace Steel back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.