Has AEW subtly teased another former world champion's signing during Edge's debut? Looking at the possibility

AEW recently secured one of their biggest debuts this year in the Rated R Superstar, Adam Copeland. However, many fans pointed out that something interesting transpired, which could lead to another veteran jumping to the promotion.

Fans don't simply have their eyes on top WWE talent when it comes to hopeful debuts, but naturally notice when stars in other promotions become free agents. Stars like Jon Moxley have had lengthy careers on the independent circuit and made many friends along the way, and fans believe one of his oldest friends could be AEW-bound.

Sami Callihan established himself as a top star in IMPACT Wrestling but recently parted ways with them. Because of this, many fans have been pushing for Tony Khan to sign him. Notably, before Adam Copeland's debut, the screen flashed "Our Feature Presentation" which Callihan notably had before his IMPACT Wrestling entrance.

While many were delighted to see Copeland running down the ramp, some believe that this particular screen might have been a tease for his debut. Only time will tell, but with his deep ties to Jon Moxley, he might very well be on his way.

Jon Moxley is reportedly personally pushing AEW to sign Sami Callihan

Callihan has a rich history with Moxley that dates back as far as 2006, when the two were in the faction, The Crew, on the Independent Circuit. Their pairing continued in Combat Zone Wrestling, where they even clashed a few times. Together they are one-time wXw World Tag Team Champions.

According to Fightful Select, several talents in AEW have been pushing for Callihan to be signed, with Jon Moxley at the forefront. Additionally, he might take up a backstage role instead of an active competitor.

"Callihan has people pushing for him within All Elite Wrestling, namely Jon Moxley, who has long maintained a great relationship with Callihan. We’ve heard Sami’s name tossed around in producer roles for other companies as well, as he’s met success running Pro Wrestling Revolver as well. We’ll be speaking with Sami this week."

At this stage, there are no rumors of his pending debut, but considering that Jon Moxley is currently recovering from an injury, his debut might be stalled for now. As soon as The Purveyor of Violence recovers, fans might have a definite answer.

