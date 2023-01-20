"He doesn’t want WWE to have him" - Twitterverse erupts as rumors surface on Tony Khan not releasing 3-time World Heavyweight Champion from AEW

The Twitterverse is seemingly upset with Tony Khan's decision not to utilize the former WWE World Champion in AEW after a recent report came to light.

The former world champion in question, CM Punk, has been away from action since the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident in September last year. While he has been spotted sparingly at other events, there is no news of him returning to Tony Khan's roster anytime soon.

A recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter also confirmed that as of now, Tony Khan has no creative plans to utilize the Second City Saint. Furthermore, the report also claimed that Punk would not be released anytime soon either.

As expected, fans were not pleased with the news. Many took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

Tony Khan previously acknowledged the impact CM Punk has had on AEW

While fans are divided on wanting the Second City Saint back in the Jacksonville-based Promotion, the All Elite president himself has commented positively on Punk's impact on the company.

Considering his candid behavior, CM Punk is quite a controversial figure in the pro-wrestling community. While his words and actions at the All Out media scrum last year proved to be a setback for the brand, Tony Khan has not shied away from acknowledging Punk's importance while speaking on the Maggie and Perloff Show.

"I haven't been able to talk about CM Punk recently. I definitely think everything he has done in AEW has been great, and he's been out injured. But he's been one of the great stars in AEW," said Khan. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Punk's injury at All Out 2022 makes it doubtful that fans will see him return to action soon. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him in the pro-wrestling business.

