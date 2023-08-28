How did AEW stars pay homage to legendary musician Freddie Mercury at All In? Reason for heartfelt gesture and more explored

AEW All In is the promotion's first pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium. It is reportedly housing the largest paid-audience in wrestling history, with over 80,000 fans in attendance.

The main show kicked off with CM Punk going up against Samoe Joe for the "Real" AEW World Championship followed up by Six-Man Tag Match between Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and Kota Ibushi against Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson and Jay White). Additionally, former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) was spotted in attendance at the event.

The Young Bucks faced FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) for the Tag Team Championship but failed to win the titles. In an homage to All In's location, Matt and Nick Jackson paid tribute to the late great Freddie Mercury. The singer and songwriter garnered global recognition for being the frontman for the iconic band Queen.

He was known for his quirky mind and considered a fashion icon by many. Freddie Mercury wore a yellow jacket during Queen's signature performance at Wembley Stadium in 1986.

(Left) Freddie Mercury (Right) The Young Bucks at All In

Adam Cole and MJF won the ROH Tag Team titles on zero hour. The two friends are set to collide in the main event for the AEW World Championship. It remains to be seen how that pans out given their bromance in the weeks leading up to All In.