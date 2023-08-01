Huge star to make WWE return after 8 years and help Cody Rhodes beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Could a huge star will make his WWE return after an astonishing eight years away from the ring? The star in question is none other than Stephen Amell.

Fans will fondly remember Stephen's debut in the squared circle back in 2015 when he teamed up with PAC to secure a victory against Cody Rhodes (fka Stardust) and King Barrett at SummerSlam.

Since then, Amell has been pursuing other ventures, including his role as Jack Spade in the acclaimed wrestling drama series Heels.

It's no secret that he shares a strong bond with Cody Rhodes, which first flourished during Rhodes' guest appearance on the hit TV show Arrow several years ago. This friendship eventually led to their memorable tag-team match at SummerSlam in 2015.

Could this friendship be preparing for an epic return to WWE at SummerSlam, and could his appearance be the key to helping Cody Rhodes topple the dominant force of Brock Lesnar?

In a recent interview with WrestleRant, Amell expressed his openness to the idea of stepping back into the wrestling world. Now, with SummerSlam approaching, Amell could make an appearance to assist Cody Rhodes to dethrone Brock Lesnar.

Only time will tell whether this dream scenario becomes a reality. If Stephen Amell makes his long-awaited WWE return, it will undoubtedly be an unforgettable moment in wrestling history.

Stephen Amell eyes WWE Hall of Fame induction

Stephen Amell believes he's getting closer to joining the illustrious group of celebrities in the WWE Hall of Fame.

In a WrestleRant interview with Graham Matthews, Amell expressed his openness to a WrestleMania match and stated that he may just be one outstanding bout away from securing his spot in the Hall of Fame.

"I feel like for that wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, I'm like one good match away, and a Mania match counts as like ten matches, so we'll see," Amell said. "It's the Snoop Dogg/Arnold Schwarzenegger wing of the Hall of Fame. We used to call it the Donald Trump wing of the Hall of Fame, but we don't [do that] so much anymore."

With the likes of Snoop Dogg and Arnold Schwarzenegger gracing this exclusive wing, Amell waits for his chance to be part of the prestigious club.

