"If Vince really wanna destroy his company" - Twitter explodes in anger after Tony Khan publicly confirms interest in purchasing WWE 

WWE's future has been hanging up in the air ever since Vince McMahon returned to the promotion and shockingly took back control. Moreover, he is allegedly planning to sell the company. AEW President Tony Khan has now expressed his interest in acquiring the promotion, and fans are having none of it.
While many consider AEW to be WWE's direct competition, Tony Khan's management of All Elite Wrestling and ROH has resulted in tons of criticism. Due to this, fans were not too warm towards Khan's statement, especially fans of WWE.
In his recent appearance on The Maggie and Perloff Show, Tony Khan sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry by declaring that he is fully capable of acquiring the sports entertainment juggernaut.
Despite many of the comments being negative, some users saw a positive outlook, with one even comparing Tony Khan to Vince McMahon. A comparison to Shane McMahon's 2001 WCW Invasion angle was also made, with a fan claiming that this could be how Vince destroys the company.
Check out the tweets below:
While some users toyed with the possibility of a Tony Khan-owned WWE, others lashed out at the news, with some harshly mocking him for declaring his interest.
Even if Tony Khan doesn't end up owning his largest competitor, Vince McMahon seems adamant about selling the promotion.
Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.
Dutch Mantell recently questioned why Tony Khan continues to mention or reference WWE on television
One of the biggest criticisms that AEW has faced since the beginning has undoubtedly been the numerous comparisons to its biggest competitor during both Vince and Triple H-led regimes. Additionally, Khan has also picked up numerous stars released from the Stamford-based promotion, leading to mass ridicule online.
During an episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran recalled how Vince McMahon wouldn't mention another promotion and only did so during the Monday Night War with WCW.
"They never mention the competition, never. Now WCW, they would mention WWF (...) but WWE now? They have no reason to mention another company because in Vince's mind, why remind them there is another wrestling company out there?" (02:03 - 02:47)
Fans have posed similar questions over the past few years, with recent reactions being largely negative. However, if Tony Khan purchases the company from Vince McMahon, how would the promotion fare under the potential new management? Only time will tell.
An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.