"If Vince really wanna destroy his company" - Twitter explodes in anger after Tony Khan publicly confirms interest in purchasing WWE 

WWE's future has been hanging up in the air ever since Vince McMahon returned to the promotion and shockingly took back control. Moreover, he is allegedly planning to sell the company. AEW President Tony Khan has now expressed his interest in acquiring the promotion, and fans are having none of it.

While many consider AEW to be WWE's direct competition, Tony Khan's management of All Elite Wrestling and ROH has resulted in tons of criticism. Due to this, fans were not too warm towards Khan's statement, especially fans of WWE.

In his recent appearance on The Maggie and Perloff Show, Tony Khan sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry by declaring that he is fully capable of acquiring the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Despite many of the comments being negative, some users saw a positive outlook, with one even comparing Tony Khan to Vince McMahon. A comparison to Shane McMahon's 2001 WCW Invasion angle was also made, with a fan claiming that this could be how Vince destroys the company.

PuroresuAnon @PuroresuAnon @WrestlingNewsCo Plenty of people are saying Vince would never sell to TK but in terms of work ethic Tony is the closest thing to Vince the wrestling industry has ever seen, I have to believe Vince probably respects that and frankly if they can afford it, it could be the best place for it to go. @WrestlingNewsCo Plenty of people are saying Vince would never sell to TK but in terms of work ethic Tony is the closest thing to Vince the wrestling industry has ever seen, I have to believe Vince probably respects that and frankly if they can afford it, it could be the best place for it to go.

Johnny N @MarioMakerJohn @WrestlingNewsCo The meltdown from WWE marks would be hilarious, especially after HHH said Vince would buy AEW, the “pissant” company. @WrestlingNewsCo The meltdown from WWE marks would be hilarious, especially after HHH said Vince would buy AEW, the “pissant” company.

Adam Gibson @AdamGibson112 @_denisesalcedo It's plainly obvious he's not interested in buying it, he just wants to bring attention to AEW. Very smart from him @_denisesalcedo It's plainly obvious he's not interested in buying it, he just wants to bring attention to AEW. Very smart from him😂

JFL @LabelleJf @Fightful well if Vince really wanna destroy his company .. this is the way to go @Fightful well if Vince really wanna destroy his company .. this is the way to go

While some users toyed with the possibility of a Tony Khan-owned WWE, others lashed out at the news, with some harshly mocking him for declaring his interest.

MidCarderJ @MidcarderJ @WrestlingNewsCo For the sake of any wrestler in America who falls out with TK @WrestlingNewsCo For the sake of any wrestler in America who falls out with TK https://t.co/lbSQLT1nt3

Robichaux @EMRobichaux @WrestlingNewsCo TK has to be the most annoying wrestling fan on the planet. No way they have 7 billion to purchase WWE. There wouldn’t be any outside investors stupid enough to pour money into the deal being that he’s running AEW and may not have turned a profit. This guys ego is huge @WrestlingNewsCo TK has to be the most annoying wrestling fan on the planet. No way they have 7 billion to purchase WWE. There wouldn’t be any outside investors stupid enough to pour money into the deal being that he’s running AEW and may not have turned a profit. This guys ego is huge

Travis Touchdown @TravisT0uchDown @WrestlingNewsCo He can’t even the run the 2 promotions he already owns! @WrestlingNewsCo He can’t even the run the 2 promotions he already owns!

a jar too full @onerandomshoe @WrestlingNewsCo vince wouldn’t sell to tony even with a gun at his head. tony can’t run a very minor wrestling company well, he’s got no chance of running an multimedia conglomerate @WrestlingNewsCo vince wouldn’t sell to tony even with a gun at his head. tony can’t run a very minor wrestling company well, he’s got no chance of running an multimedia conglomerate

fiji max 🇦🇱 @maxlikesmovies he knows he won’t be able to especially since it would almost certainly mean the end of AEW @WrestlingNewsCo he’s very clearly just trying to get his name involved in the WWE talkhe knows he won’t be able to especially since it would almost certainly mean the end of AEW @WrestlingNewsCo he’s very clearly just trying to get his name involved in the WWE talk 😭 he knows he won’t be able to especially since it would almost certainly mean the end of AEW

Junkie 💎 @wwe_wwf_Junkie 🤡 @WrestlingNewsCo Of course he has interest. Doesn’t mean he’ll get it. But let the 600lb AEW fans think he has a chance @WrestlingNewsCo Of course he has interest. Doesn’t mean he’ll get it. But let the 600lb AEW fans think he has a chance 😂😂😂🤡

John Roughead @JRoughead88 @WrestlingNewsCo Interested in getting his dad to buy him it ye mean @WrestlingNewsCo Interested in getting his dad to buy him it ye mean

Jason @Jasonsgod23 @Fightful Daddy isn’t going to cut that check, and we don’t need another monopoly. @Fightful Daddy isn’t going to cut that check, and we don’t need another monopoly.

Even if Tony Khan doesn't end up owning his largest competitor, Vince McMahon seems adamant about selling the promotion.

Dutch Mantell recently questioned why Tony Khan continues to mention or reference WWE on television

One of the biggest criticisms that AEW has faced since the beginning has undoubtedly been the numerous comparisons to its biggest competitor during both Vince and Triple H-led regimes. Additionally, Khan has also picked up numerous stars released from the Stamford-based promotion, leading to mass ridicule online.

During an episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran recalled how Vince McMahon wouldn't mention another promotion and only did so during the Monday Night War with WCW.

"They never mention the competition, never. Now WCW, they would mention WWF (...) but WWE now? They have no reason to mention another company because in Vince's mind, why remind them there is another wrestling company out there?" (02:03 - 02:47)

Fans have posed similar questions over the past few years, with recent reactions being largely negative. However, if Tony Khan purchases the company from Vince McMahon, how would the promotion fare under the potential new management? Only time will tell.

