"It was all him" - When Randy Orton credited AEW star for helping him achieve things he's 'never done before'

Randy Orton is considered by many to be one of the greatest stars of his generation, due to how early he achieved success.

In a 2021 appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions, he credited Christian Cage for helping him elevate himself. Today, Cage is a major name in AEW and has experienced somewhat of a surge in popularity after becoming one of the most prominent heels. Due to this, many have begun to respect him more, but back in 2021, Orton was already singing his praises.

While speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton called Christian Cage "one of the best minds" in the wrestling industry.

“Christian is one of the best minds when it comes to creatively looking at a match and figuring out how to execute them. There's stuff I've done with him that I've never done before or after because it was all him. I was able to execute his ideas the way that he saw them. I have to give credit where it's due, he knows his s**t.” [H/T: Fightful]

Randy Orton is set to make his return to WWE this weekend during Survivor Series after a lengthy time away from the promotion and a career-threatening injury.

Missed out on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Bully Ray still believes that Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series could feature an appearance from CM Punk

For months, fans believed that CM Punk would be returning to WWE but after Orton's return announcement, many gave up on the chances of this happening. During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared his theory about how The Second City Saint could still return at Survivor Series.

"You do the WarGames, babyfaces go over, babyfaces are hands raised and out of nowhere, [Randy Orton hits the] RKO on Cody and 'Holy s**t, what just happened?' and everyone is in complete shock –- and then hit 'Cult of Personality.' Punk comes out on the stage, go off the air."

Expand Tweet

While it currently still seems like CM Punk won't be returning to WWE, the majority of the reports about his status have emphasized that the promotion's stance toward him could only be temporary.