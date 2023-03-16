"It's a swerve!" - Twitter unconvinced following former WWE Divas Champion's shooting down of AEW rumors

AEW fans on social media have come out in force over the past few days after two former WWE Divas Champions claimed that they aren't joining the company.

The stars in question are The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, who recently changed their surnames to Garcia (their real surname) after officially announcing that they are no longer associated with WWE.

Like all WWE Superstars who leave the company, the first thought for many fans was that the former Bella Twins would be heading to All Elite Wrestling. However, Nikki Garcia took to her Instagram page to shoot down those rumors.

Danny @dajosc11 Nikki Garcia says her and Brie are not going to AEW Nikki Garcia says her and Brie are not going to AEW https://t.co/YZQqTgr2y9

Despite the very blunt message, some AEW fans aren't convinced and believe this is simply something to throw people off the scent of Nikki and Brie joining All Elite Wrestling. Here's what some of the fans had to say about the message.

Sandro @IAmSandroT Danny @dajosc11 Nikki Garcia says her and Brie are not going to AEW Nikki Garcia says her and Brie are not going to AEW https://t.co/YZQqTgr2y9 Why would they. They have nothing to gain coming back to wrestling whether it's AEW or somewhere else twitter.com/dajosc11/statu… Why would they. They have nothing to gain coming back to wrestling whether it's AEW or somewhere else twitter.com/dajosc11/statu…

Peter Wong @Original182 @dajosc11 It's a swerve! But I believe her, they gotta focus on building up their new TV Show. @dajosc11 It's a swerve! But I believe her, they gotta focus on building up their new TV Show.

Jay @_Jay359 @WestonMantooth nobody… they think they’re relevant to let everyone know what they’re doing or not @WestonMantooth nobody… they think they’re relevant to let everyone know what they’re doing or not

Wrestling Hot Takes @wrestlehotakes @TheCovalentTV They have to stay away from AEW for Khan's sake. They go to AEW, it will be just another prime WWF talent, and his next big thing. They gotta move on from wrestling and try to keep a name for themselves @TheCovalentTV They have to stay away from AEW for Khan's sake. They go to AEW, it will be just another prime WWF talent, and his next big thing. They gotta move on from wrestling and try to keep a name for themselves

Is this just a smoke screen for The Bella Twins to show up in All Elite Wrestling? Only time will tell!

Brie and Nikka Bella were backstage at AEW Revolution

While the WWE Hall of Famers claim that they will not be joining All Elite Wrestling, Nikki and Brie were recently spotted at one of the company's biggest events of the year.

The former Bella Twins were spotted backstage at the recent Revolution pay-per-view and even took the time to grab some pictures with their old friends Renee Paquette and Saraya.

Les Gaulois du Catch @GauloisDuCatch Brie Bella et Nikki Bella sont présentes dans les coulisses du PPV AEW Révolution ! Brie Bella et Nikki Bella sont présentes dans les coulisses du PPV AEW Révolution ! https://t.co/VUsP6IqXS0

Nikki Garcia stated that she was only backstage at the event so that her son could visit his uncle, Bryan Danielson, who has been married to Brie Garcia since 2014.

While Nikki stated that she and Brie's children had fun at the event, unfortunately, they didn't see Bryan walk away with the AEW World Championship as MJF beat him in the show's main event.

Do you think The Bella Twins will ever join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes