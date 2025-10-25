Jon Moxley to face top star; Current champion in trouble?- 3 Early predictions for AEW Full Gear 2025

AEW Full Gear 2025 is set to take place on November 22 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Full Gear is one of AEW's biggest PPVs of the year. Therefore, Tony Khan will attempt to book a stacked card of matches, which could involve Jon Moxley and a current champion. So far, only two matches have been determined for the show. With several weeks still to go for Full Gear, here are three early predictions for the PPV.#3. Jon Moxley will face Darby Allin in a Texas DeathmatchDarby Allin's feud with Jon Moxley is getting more violent with each passing match. Both men are hellbent on spilling each other's blood every time they face off in the ring.They locked horns in a coffin match at All Out 2025. Mox was able to emerge victorious with the help of the Deathriders. This did very little to settle their feud, which only intensified further. Therefore, at WrestleDream, they competed in a brutal I Quit Match. This time, Sting made his return to help Darby Allin defeat Moxley. While it looked like this might be enough to end this feud, that wasn't the case, as Darby has stated he is not done with the Deathriders.Therefore, it looks like one more match between them will likely take place at Full Gear. This time, these two men could face each other in a brutal Texas Deathmatch.#2. MJF to return and attack Hangman PageMJF made it clear earlier this year that he was on a mission to get back the World Title. After winning the Casino Gauntlet match, he tricked Hangman Page into giving him a World Title shot without having to cash in his contract. However, Maxwell was unsuccessful in regaining the title at Forbidden Door.Friedman has been out of action since All Out 2025, as he is busy filming for a movie. However, he should be done filming and could make his return at Full Gear 2025, where he could attack Hangman Page. He still has his contract for a World Title shot, and this could kickstart the feud that leads to that title match.#1. Britt Baker will make her AEW returnBritt Baker was one of the pillars of AEW for several years. However, her career has taken a massive hit due to health issues, which have sidelined her for a considerable time. Baker has also not been seen on TV since November 2024, leaving fans to speculate about her future.Full Gear 2025 is the perfect time for Britt Baker to reappear in AEW and confront whoever wins the AEW Women's World Championship match between Kris Statlander and Mercedes Mone. This could also help her get back into the title picture.It will be interesting to see what AEW has planned for Full Gear 2025.