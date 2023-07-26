"Keep them as far away from WWE" - Fans hit back at rumors of two top AEW stars potentially leaving the promotion

Rumors of AEW and WWE stars jumping back and forth between the promotions have run rampant since the former's establishment in 2019. The Young Bucks' contracts are allegedly running their course soon, and fans are not happy about their potential WWE jump.

The Bucks, along with CM Punk, have quickly become the most divisive figures in the promotion, as their rabid fans continue to bicker in comment sections after The Brawl Out Incident. Despite their involvement and subsequent suspension, the duo returned strong and quickly recaptured the AEW Trios Championships alongside Kenny Omega.

Fans recently took to X (formerly Twitter) after user @Unpaid__Critic posted an alleged quote from The Young Bucks, wherein they claimed to have achieved all they can in AEW. In response, fans quickly rushed to the comment section to adamantly urge the brothers to stay away from WWE.

Xander DiMera @LonghornPhenom @Unpaid__Critic Keep them as far away from WWE as possible!

b_manLD @b_man331 @Unpaid__Critic WWE doesn’t want or need them…they would bring nothing they don’t even draw now🤦🏻‍♂️

David Andrews 👽 @DarthMidnight87 @Unpaid__Critic They need AEW a lot more than AEW needs them. And that's saying a lot these days considering the state of AEW. These guys ain't really done much at all other than give Meltzer plenty of FAP material. Oh and they wear sneakers BFD 🤷‍♂️

Vince Greco 🇺🇦 @VinceGreco83 @Unpaid__Critic This would be such a W for AEW if they got them off their television. TK has no idea.

J.R. Laherrere @TheJR1986 @Unpaid__Critic IMO, AEW would be better in terms of a tv product without the Elite, but they would lose a lot of their core audience

Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he's still in contact with The Elite. During an interview for his upcoming WWE documentary, Rhodes praised The Bucks for allowing him to use footage from BTE in the motion picture. Notably, The American Nightmare claimed he would be forever bonded with Kenny Omega and The Elite.

Tony Khan is reportedly doing all he can to secure The Elite's AEW contracts

While some fans online might not be fans of The Young Bucks or Kenny Omega, many have pointed out that AEW wouldn't exist without them. Other than their in-ring work, the men have been Executive Vice-President since the promotion's inception back in 2019.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer urged fans not to make any assumptions about the stars' futures, but said that Tony Khan is actively trying to sign them to a new deal.

"I would not presume anything at all until November, or December. By November, unless they sign before then, obviously Tony’s trying to sign them right now. Unless they sign, I wouldn’t presume anything because there’s a million things that could happen in the next couple of months." [01:04:18 onward]

It remains to be seen if The Elite will remain in All Elite Wrestling or not, but fans will likely still have to wait a few more months for concrete information. Notably, Kenny Omega recently reaffirmed his allegiance to The Young Bucks and claimed that they'll always stick together. Could Tony Khan be facing the loss of all three members, or will things simply work out? Only time will tell.

