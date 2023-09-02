"Making up for Punk not being there," "WWE has Cena, AEW has The GOAT" - Twitter erupts after AEW announces Hall of Famer's debut

AEW recently announced that NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman would be making his debut this Saturday on Collision. The show will take place at the United Center in Chicago.

Rodman was known for being a champion with the Chicago Bulls alongside Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. This wouldn't be his first rodeo in a wrestling ring, as he previously made appearances in WWE and was even a member of the nWo at a point.

There has been no confirmation of Dennis Rodman's reasons for appearing in AEW, so everyone will have to tune in on Saturday to find out. But fans have immediately reacted to this sudden announcement from Tony Khan.

Several fans had positive reactions and immediately connected his appearance to the fact that AEW was in Chicago. For them, this was the main reason, and they had no problem with this, as he was a legend over there.

Others immediately brought up CM Punk. With his status for the next few AEW shows having a big question mark hanging over it, many have speculated that the move to bring in Dennis Rodman was in order for there to be another popular Chicago star in attendance.

One fan compared the announcement to John Cena making his return to WWE for a set of shows. He joked around and said that Rodman's announcement was more impressive than Cena's as he was the GOAT (Greatest of All Time)

Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat to return to AEW Collision this Saturday

Another Hall of Famer will be making an appearance this Saturday, and this will be Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat. The last time he was on Collision, he was attacked by Ricky Starks after he served as the guest referee for Starks' match against CM Punk.

This week, The Absolute One may be back for more, as he was announced to be appearing on Collision to challenge the Hall of Famer to a strap match at All Out this coming Sunday. Since this would still be a challenge, there is no indication whether he would accept the match.

This weekend, Collision is looking to be stacked with several Hall of Famers making appearances. Since this will be the show before All Out, the match card for the show will most likely be decided by then.

