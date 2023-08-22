"Mega overrated," "Fire her" - Fans blast top AEW star

A recent conversation was brought up on Twitter regarding former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Fans have discussed whether they think she could be considered overrated or not.

Baker can be said to be one of the AEW originals. Her first big break in her career was joining All Elite Wrestling from the beginning. Since then, she has become women's champion and has been a part of some interesting feuds with the likes of Thunder Rosa, Saraya, and Hikaru Shida.

A user on Twitter initiated the conversation to discuss whether Britt Baker was overrated. Fans have reacted and have mostly come up with similar responses, as most agreed that she was overrated.

Several fans called her overrated as they criticized her in-ring abilities, with one fan even going as far as to say that she should be fired from AEW for her lack of skills.

Another fan complimented her in a way, saying she had beauty and personality as a wrestler. Still, they also suggested this was her only good trait as a competitor.

Two fans had an exchange regarding Baker. One fan suggested that she would fit with WWE due to her charisma. Still, another fan instantly debunked the idea, as they mentioned her previous stint as an enhancement talent for Nia Jax in 2016, so the promotion might not want her back.

AEW star Britt Baker revealed to have been working through injuries

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. recently booked her ticket to All In 2023 by defeating The Bunny to be a part of the four-way match for the AEW Women's Championship at the Wembley Stadium event.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Baker has reportedly been dealing with multiple injuries heading to All In but has braved through them. No specific details regarding the nature of her injuries have been disclosed.

“She has certainly been working with injuries... I’m not sure what a specific injury is, if there is one, or if she’s just hurt. But I can tell you from previous on-camera interviews with Britt Baker that she takes a lot of pride in working through injuries and situations like that. However, many people have noticed it.” [H/T: PWMania]

Britt Baker has a huge task ahead as she has the chance to add herself to the list of two-time AEW Women's Champions. But she has three other women in the way of that milestone.

