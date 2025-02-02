New signing announced, Jon Moxley surprise - 4 AEW Collision moments that rivaled WWE Royal Rumble 2025 

The latest episode of AEW Collision went head-to-head with WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Going up against a 'Big Four' WWE Premium Live Event was a huge task, and Tony Khan did everything in his power to ensure that AEW retained its weekly Collision audience.

The Saturday night show had a stacked lineup, with top stars like Cope, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Toni Storm appearing on Collision. Several intriguing developments took place on this week's show, which helped grab the attention of the fans amid the chaos of the Rumble.

In this article, let's look at four moments from AEW Collision that rivaled WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

#4. Tony Khan announces Megan Bayne's signing on the night of WWE Royal Rumble

Megan Bayne is counted among the most talented female stars on the planet. The Megasus made her AEW debut at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage by entering the Women's Casino Gauntlet match.

Although Bayne could not get the victory in that contest, she stole the show with her impressive performance. On the latest episode of Collision, Bayne squashed Hyena Hera in a matter of minutes to pick up a convincing victory.

Moments after Bayne's victory, Tony Khan took to his X/Twitter account to officially announce The Greek Goddess' signing to All Elite Wrestling. Bringing in the 26-year-old star appears as a wise decision on Tony's part, as her presence immediately enhances the quality of the AEW women's division.

Tony Khan might have deliberately announced Megan Bayne's signing on the night of WWE Royal Rumble 2025. With the Women's Royal Rumble having a lot of hype, the Jacksonville-based promotion desperately needed to do something newsworthy to attract eyeballs to its women's division.

#3. Harley Cameron scored a massive victory on AEW Collision

The 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble received mixed reactions from the audience. While the match itself was excellent, Charlotte Flair's triumph left a sour taste in the mouths of many.

Thankfully, AEW Collision had a sweet surprise in store for the audience, as a popular female star picked up a huge win on the Saturday night show. The individual in question is Harley Cameron, who took down Taya Valkyrie to score her first-ever televised victory in All Elite Wrestling.

It was a massive accomplishment for the 31-year-old star, who continues to gain the support of the audience with every passing appearance. Later in the night, Cameron also expressed her interest in facing the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

It would be intriguing to see if The CEO eventually accepts the challenge of the former Outcasts member, who has risen as an entertaining babyface in recent months.

#2. Toni Storm's promo overshadowed the WWE Royal Rumble to a certain extent

The latest episode of AEW Collision led to some massive developments in the women's division. After bringing back the 'Timeless' persona last week, Toni Storm cut a scathing promo on her former protégé, Mariah May, on this week's Collision.

The New Zealand-born star opened up about how she fooled The Glamour by playing the role of "Rockstar Toni Storm" for six weeks. Moreover, the former AEW Women's World Champion vowed to inflict severe damage on the Woman from Hell and make her regret betraying Storm in July 2024.

It was some of the best mic work of The Timeless star's career, which has certainly increased the hype for the May vs. Storm match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

AEW needed a quality promo segment to counter the hype for the WWE Royal Rumble, and Toni Storm's brilliant promo did achieve that to some extent.

#1. Cope lays out a challenge for Jon Moxley

WWE's storytelling in the past few weeks has been centered around the Royal Rumble PLE. Meanwhile, The Death Riders' story has been the focal point of AEW's television programming.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Cope raised the stakes in his ongoing rivalry with Jon Moxley. The Rated-R Superstar questioned Moxley's motivations, before calling him ungrateful for disrespecting the legends of the past.

The Ultimate Opportunist criticized The Purveyor of Violence for keeping the AEW World Championship locked in a briefcase. Cope capped off his passionate promo by challenging Jon Moxley to an AEW World Title bout at Revolution 2025.

Aside from verbally destroying The One True King, Cope also had a physical altercation with the reigning AEW World Champion. Following The Death Riders' street fight against FTR, Jay White and Cope came out to make the save for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The babyfaces specifically targeted The Ace of AEW, nailing him with their respective finishers one after another.

