"100 times better than Jericho" - Fans react to rumors of CM Punk facing 5-time WWE champion after 18 years in AEW return 

The wrestling world is hyped to see CM Punk and a former WWE Superstar battle each other for the first time in nearly two decades. The star in question is former United States Champion Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine and the former WWE Champion have wrestled each other several times in the past. It was back during their initial days in Ring of Honor. They have wrestled in one-on-one matches a total of six times. Four out of the six, Samoa Joe had his hand raised in victory. The other two went the distance of 60 minutes and thus resulted in time limit draws.

It was recently reported that the Second City Saint is highly interested in facing Joe in his return match. This news excited fans, who are eager to see two of the Ring of Honor originals wrestle once again.

Prior to these reports, it was speculated that CM Punk's first feud back was set to be against inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. People believed that reigniting the rivalry between the self-proclaimed Best in the World and the former WWE United States Champion is far better than starting a storyline with The Ocho.

This rumor also got people excited to see the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion back in Ring of Honor.

Former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe is interested in renewing his rivalry with CM Punk

As mentioned earlier, CM Punk and Samoa Joe last wrestled each other in 2005. Both have had a similar career path. The self-proclaimed Best in the World went from being ROH World Champion all the way to becoming the top champion in WWE.

The Samoan Submission Machine, on the other hand, moved from ROH to becoming a multi-time NXT Champion. Unfortunately, Joe was unable to capture the top title in the Stamford-based promotion.

A few months back, the three-time NXT Champion was a special guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the episode, Joe shared that he is interested in reliving his feud with the Second City Saint.

“I mean, obviously me and Punk have been skirting around this issue for a while, and I think we can get it settled. Danielson, any time I step into the ring with him, we get down. Up and down the roster, when you talk about guys I’ve worked with in Ring of Honor that I’m currently on the roster with now in AEW and Ring of Honor, any one of those guys. It’s wide open," Samoa Joe said.

Joe is currently the ROH World Television Champion.

