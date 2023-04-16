"100 times better","Most overrated of all time" - Fans claim 63-year-old AEW star is better than WWE Hall of Famer the Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. His longevity and iconic moments have ensured that he will always be seen as an immortal legend. However, certain fans feel AEW star Sting is better than the Phenom.
The Undertaker and Sting are legendary professional wrestlers in vastly different ways. While the Deadman was a main event star in the biggest wrestling promotion of all time, the Vigilante was the driving force behind WCW and TNA's success.
Sting vs The Undertaker has always been seen as the greatest dream match to never take place. With Sting in AEW and the Undertaker essentially retired, it is slightly impossible for this match-up to take place, and it will go down as a huge what-if.
A lot of parallels can be drawn between the two legends, and the debate will continue on about who was better. After Sting's promo on AEW Dynamite against MJF, the debate resurfaced as to who the greater legend is.
WWE veteran wants Sting to put his career on the line at AEW All In
Sting suffered a career-ending injury at WWE Night of Champions 2015 when he faced Seth Rollins in a WWE world title match. However, Stinger defied all odds as he made an in-ring comeback a few months after signing for Tony Khan's company.
Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer stated in a recent interview that while MJF vs Darby Allin at AEW All-In at Wembley would be good, MJF vs Sting with the latter's career on the line could be better:
“‘Darby and MJF is going to be a great match.’ But what if Darby wins and Darby gets to face the winner at Wembley and Darby gives up his spot at the world title at the biggest show of them all for his mentor Sting? And yes, there’s gotta be some heat, there’s gotta be some stuff on Sting, and Sting goes, it's his career versus MJF’s… in Wembley. Sting could lose. It’s an amazing way to go out," Tommy Dreamer said. [13:50 - 14:23]
All In will be the biggest show in All Elite Wrestling history. No matches have been announced yet for the event, but fan interest seems to be quite high. If Sting's career is on the line at the show, it will definitely generate interest.
