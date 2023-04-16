"100 times better","Most overrated of all time" - Fans claim 63-year-old AEW star is better than WWE Hall of Famer the Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. His longevity and iconic moments have ensured that he will always be seen as an immortal legend. However, certain fans feel AEW star Sting is better than the Phenom.

The Undertaker and Sting are legendary professional wrestlers in vastly different ways. While the Deadman was a main event star in the biggest wrestling promotion of all time, the Vigilante was the driving force behind WCW and TNA's success.

Sting vs The Undertaker has always been seen as the greatest dream match to never take place. With Sting in AEW and the Undertaker essentially retired, it is slightly impossible for this match-up to take place, and it will go down as a huge what-if.

A lot of parallels can be drawn between the two legends, and the debate will continue on about who was better. After Sting's promo on AEW Dynamite against MJF, the debate resurfaced as to who the greater legend is.

Justin Lee @ByJustinLee @nodqdotcom Reached and surpassed it a long time ago, and did it without the WWE machine behind him @nodqdotcom Reached and surpassed it a long time ago, and did it without the WWE machine behind him

Rey Pygsterio @ReyPygsterio @nodqdotcom The Undertaker's level of greatness? The case could be made that Sting has been a much bigger star and over a much longer period of time. @nodqdotcom The Undertaker's level of greatness? The case could be made that Sting has been a much bigger star and over a much longer period of time.

Undertaker only had to please one old man.



Sting by a mile. @nodqdotcom Sting has delivered in multiple promotions for multiple bookers.Undertaker only had to please one old man.Sting by a mile. @nodqdotcom Sting has delivered in multiple promotions for multiple bookers.Undertaker only had to please one old man. Sting by a mile.

Koykio @KoykioTV @nodqdotcom to be fair Sting has long sense had his own level of greatness, no one needs a run in any particular company for that. people (mostly IWC) put too much stock in the company a wrestler worked for and not the quality of their work over their career @nodqdotcom to be fair Sting has long sense had his own level of greatness, no one needs a run in any particular company for that. people (mostly IWC) put too much stock in the company a wrestler worked for and not the quality of their work over their career

Blake Huggins @BlakeHggns @nodqdotcom Sting is my all time favorite superstar and Taker is number 2. Idk, Sting just had more of an impact on me as a kid… probably because I mostly watched WCW growing up so I might be a little biased…. But I think both are on the same level. @nodqdotcom Sting is my all time favorite superstar and Taker is number 2. Idk, Sting just had more of an impact on me as a kid… probably because I mostly watched WCW growing up so I might be a little biased…. But I think both are on the same level.

JustinAugustusNYC  @JustinAugustus_ @nodqdotcom Anyone tryna discredit stings legendary career is honestly just such a bias hater @nodqdotcom Anyone tryna discredit stings legendary career is honestly just such a bias hater

Dylan? @notdylan_217 @nodqdotcom Unlike taker, Sting's actually been consistently good his whole career @nodqdotcom Unlike taker, Sting's actually been consistently good his whole career

WWE veteran wants Sting to put his career on the line at AEW All In

Sting suffered a career-ending injury at WWE Night of Champions 2015 when he faced Seth Rollins in a WWE world title match. However, Stinger defied all odds as he made an in-ring comeback a few months after signing for Tony Khan's company.

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer stated in a recent interview that while MJF vs Darby Allin at AEW All-In at Wembley would be good, MJF vs Sting with the latter's career on the line could be better:

“‘Darby and MJF is going to be a great match.’ But what if Darby wins and Darby gets to face the winner at Wembley and Darby gives up his spot at the world title at the biggest show of them all for his mentor Sting? And yes, there’s gotta be some heat, there’s gotta be some stuff on Sting, and Sting goes, it's his career versus MJF’s… in Wembley. Sting could lose. It’s an amazing way to go out," Tommy Dreamer said. [13:50 - 14:23]

All In will be the biggest show in All Elite Wrestling history. No matches have been announced yet for the event, but fan interest seems to be quite high. If Sting's career is on the line at the show, it will definitely generate interest.

