"1000 people in attendance," "Poor career fell so low" - Fans react to the possibility of former WWE star finally arriving in AEW at upcoming show

Fans have shared their reaction to the nearing debut of a former WWE superstar in an upcoming AEW show.

Mercedes Mone made headlines in the professional wrestling world when she walked out on WWE in May 2022. The former NXT Women's Champion would go on to appear at NJPW Wrestlekingdom 17 in January 2023, confronting the then-IWGP Women's Champion Kairi, going on to later capture the title.

The 32-year-old star has been sidelined due to an injury sustained during her match against Nightingale at Resurgence. Mone, who is currently one of the hottest free agents in the world of pro wrestling, is expected to join AEW and has even filmed content for the Jacksonville-based promotion, according to recent reports.

Ahead of a major announcement to be made by Tony Khan on the February 7 episode of Dynamite, it has been revealed that AEW will return to the TD Garden arena in Boston, Massachusetts, for a live episode of Dynamite on March 13, 2024. The show will take place a few days after the pay-per-view Revolution 2024.

A user on X shared a post mentioning the date and venue of the show and also speculated that Mone will officially arrive at Tony Khan's promotion at the event.

Fans on X shared their reactions to the imminent AEW debut of the former WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion. The responses pointed to the company's recent downward trend in viewership and ticket sales, and some claimed that Mone's arrival would not boost those metrics in the long run.

Jim Cornette believes that signing Mercedes Mone will not benefit AEW

Since its foundation in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has become one of the foremost wrestling promotions in the US. The company boasts a diverse roster comprised of talent from all across the globe. Recent speculations further suggest that Tony Khan may potentially potentially secure major free agents Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone.

However, speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette commented that signing the Boss will not positively impact AEW's business significantly. The former wrestling booker also blamed Tony Khan's booking and the company's creative decisions for its low viewership and attendance figures:

“If I say no, then it's like I'm saying Mercedes Mone ain't worth s**t and that's not the case. I don't think the reincarnated corpse of Mildred Burke could make a difference in AEW's business. It's not the talent's fault anymore. It's Tony, it's the booking, it's the creative, it's now the downward spiral of the entire company, the big buildings that aren't filled up, and the f*****g TV that people aren't watching." [1:00 - 1:27]

Cornette would further add:

“Tony doesn't recognize that all of the problems that he's caused and as brought into being are going to prevent her from making any f*****g difference, just like nobody else had. We just mentioned Paige, Ruby, Edge. They brought in Edge, the ratings went down. It doesn't matter about the talent,” Jim Cornette said. [1:40 - 2:05]

Who should be Mercedes Mone's first feud in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts below!

