"1000000% it would break the internet..lol" - Fans urge WWE Hall of Famer to put Tony Khan through a table

The fans have spoken, and they would want Tony Khan to be put through a table by a certain WWE Hall of Famer. This was after the latter brought up how, across his career, he had placed several key persons in the wrestling industry through tables. This would be Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley).

Ray and D-Von were infamous for putting people through tables in his time as one-half of the Dudley Boyz. Across the peak of their careers, fans have consistently called for tables during their moments.

On Twitter, the WWE Hall of Famer brought up how, in his career, he has put several interesting figures through a table, such as the owner of TNA, a board member of WWE in The Rock, and others. He then asked who could be next.

Most of the fans had a similar answer, and this was AEW President Tony Khan. Each one may have different reasons for the answer, but seeing as he is one of the more active persons of authority in the wrestling industry, this could be possible.

One fan even joked about this being TK's baptism in the wrestling world, as it would be his first time in a wrestling spot.

Tony Khan reveals whether he'll ever wrestle or not

AEW President Tony Khan has been very active in the wrestling industry, whether in his appearances on their shows or his being trending on social media for good and bad reasons.

In his appearance on the Levack and Goz podcast, he was asked whether he would ever consider competing in-ring in his lifetime. He rejected the idea and said many would agree that no one wants to see him in a ring.

Instead, he wanted to showcase the incredible talent that AEW has and build on their great rivalries.

"I don't think anybody really wants to see that," Khan said. "Not anytime soon. That's not anything I think we're going to do. I do think AEW has a great roster, the best wrestlers in the world. I would rather try to put the best matches and we have exciting rivalries building in AEW right now." [H/T Fightful]

At this point, only time will tell if Tony Khan ever gets to do a wrestling spot, as he could also do this to create a fun moment for himself and AEW.

Would you like to see TK put through a table? Let us know in the comments section below.

