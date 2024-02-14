14-year WWE veteran wanted to form a faction with Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) before The Shield

Jon Moxley's WWE run was incredible while he was part of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Wrestling veteran Heath Slater recently revealed he wanted to form a faction with Moxley before he joined the iconic trio.

Heath Slater led the 3MB stable in World Wrestling Entertainment between 2012 and 2014. The group comprised Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre. Slater once wanted to form the modern-day version of Fabulous Freebirds in the Stamford-based company. He even pitched the idea to current WWE executive and original member of the iconic group, Michael Hayes.

Fabulous Freebirds was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 after being together for decades. The group consisted of Hayes, Buddy Roberts, and Terry Gordy, among others. They won championships in many prominent companies like NWA, WCCW, and WCW.

In a recent interview with Wrestling News.co, Heath Slater recalled pitching the idea of forming the modern-day version of Fabulous Freebirds alongside Moxley, Fandango, and EC3 to Hayes:

"So, he [Hayes] was like, "Give me an idea, who do you want?' So, I pitched Ambrose, but he wasn't in The Shield yet. I pitched Fandango, but he wasn't Fandango yet. I pitched EC3 because [he] was in NXT at that time. I pitched those three dudes, and Hayes is like,' Alright, let me see what's going on.'" [41:13 - 42:05]

Slater was part of WWE for 14 years, between 2006 and 2020. He and several other names were released from the company due to COVID-19 budget cuts in April 2020.

Jon Moxley hints at having a stint in CMLL

Although he couldn't join Heath Slater in a WWE faction, Jon Moxley has had an impressive pro wrestling career. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, The Purveyor of Violence excelled alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins before embarking on a solo run. He is currently among the top names in AEW, but also performs in other notable companies.

Jon Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club was recently embroiled in a feud with CMLL wrestlers after they seemingly invaded AEW. Mistico, Hechicero, Volador Jr., and Mascara Dorada even attacked Moxley on an episode of Dynamite. The former WWE Champion later teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to defeat Esfinge and Star Jr. on the February 10, 2024, episode of Collision.

In a recent video posted by AEW's Twitter handle, Castagnoli and Moxley teased appearing in CMLL to continue their rivalry with the stars of the Mexico City-based company:

"EXCLUSIVE! Tensions between #BlackpoolCombatClub & continue to escalate. & pose the question: what would happen if #BCC came to #CMLL's house?" the tweet read.

With this call out, Blackpool Combat Club and other AEW wrestlers could soon appear in CMLL.

