"2.5MIL a number AEW will never see" - Fans react to Rampage's record low ratings as it goes against WWE Hall of Fame

AEW Rampage took on both the WWE Hall of Fame and Tony Khan's second promotion's latest pay-per-view, ROH Supercard of Honor, and unfortunately suffered low ratings. In light of the reports surrounding the ratings, fans took to social media to slam Khan's decisions.
Other than CM Punk's debut on AEW Rampage First Dance, the show has had record-breaking low viewership numbers. Despite having title matches on the card or even live shows, Rampage continues to draw fewer and fewer viewers. According to reports from outlets like WrestleNomics, Rampage pulled off a shocking 340,000 total viewers last week.
While some fans brushed off the low ratings since they were watching ROH Supercard of Honor instead, others claimed that this yet again pointed at the failures that they believe Tony Khan has made with his booking of the show. Additionally, a few comments compared the two promotions
Despite the low numbers, Rampage featured some measure of drama and continued the storyline between Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie. The newly debuted star faced legal charges for utilizing the TBS Champion's finisher during her first AEW appearance.
Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.
Tony Khan recently revealed that he considered booking a babyface turn for AEW World Champion MJF
Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most hated stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster, but despite this is almost endeared for his heelish behavior. In the run-up to capturing the world championship from Jon Moxley, Friedman seemed to be turning a new leaf, which naturally upset many fans.
During an interview with the LA Times, Tony Khan recalled fan's clamoring for Friedman to turn babyface but concluded that it's best for the promotion when he's a heel.
"I listen to the fans. When the reactions were so massive, I had to at least think about [making MJF a good guy], and I think his ability to antagonize the other wrestlers and the crowd is unparalleled. AEW is at its strongest when MJF is at his worst as a villain," Khan said. (H/T: Fightful)
It remains to be seen if The Salt of the Earth will someday become a babyface, but as Khan pointed out, he does seem to work best as a heel. Since the star has aspirations to have a reign that rivals Triple H's "Reign of Chaos," now might not be a good time to turn babyface.
RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here