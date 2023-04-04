"2.5MIL a number AEW will never see" - Fans react to Rampage's record low ratings as it goes against WWE Hall of Fame

AEW Rampage took on both the WWE Hall of Fame and Tony Khan's second promotion's latest pay-per-view, ROH Supercard of Honor, and unfortunately suffered low ratings. In light of the reports surrounding the ratings, fans took to social media to slam Khan's decisions.

Other than CM Punk's debut on AEW Rampage First Dance, the show has had record-breaking low viewership numbers. Despite having title matches on the card or even live shows, Rampage continues to draw fewer and fewer viewers. According to reports from outlets like WrestleNomics, Rampage pulled off a shocking 340,000 total viewers last week.

While some fans brushed off the low ratings since they were watching ROH Supercard of Honor instead, others claimed that this yet again pointed at the failures that they believe Tony Khan has made with his booking of the show. Additionally, a few comments compared the two promotions

Symphony Of Gecko ♪ @SymphonyOfGecko @WONF4W Let's be honest, Rampage was the least important show of the weekend and it had a weak card announced. I didn't watch until Sunday evening. Let's see if they can fix it next week.

sh00n @KATSENHAKER0N @WONF4W Almost like they need someone who can book a product people want to watch.

ccfunk1 @ccfunk11 @WONF4W Sorry to hear it, maybe should quit pushing Orange Cassidy, Jeff Jarrett, Giant Singh, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Billy Gunns sons as top stars.

Shawn James @shawnsjames @WONF4W No stories on Rampage. It's just a squash show like old WWF Superstars & Wrestling Challenge. So no reason to care about it when better content comes along.

AlbiA @AlbaniaUre1 @wrestlenomics 2.5MIL a number AEW will never see

Tyler 🤹‍♂️ @silkktheworker @wrestlenomics @BrandonThurston hard to understand why rampage counter programmed it's own product. turner network probably forced them to remain on friday?

dizzy_hogan @Dizzy_Hogan @wrestlenomics

dizzy_hogan @Dizzy_Hogan @BrandonThurston When did ROH Supercard of Honor end and did it cut into Rampage viewership? I wish the HOF was on cable so we could see how many people watched it

Rex Marvin @RexMarvin @WONF4W I watch SuperCard of honor. Like a lot of people did. Especially AEW fans

HellBotActivate @RenoBotActivate @WONF4W Because this show is basically Dark Elevation for midcarders🙄

Mike O'Brien @ChairmanAwesome



Mike O'Brien @ChairmanAwesome @WONF4W Well. There was tons of other wrestling at the time pretty much. Hall of Fame and RoH I think are two I know of. I don't normally watch rampage anymore but I figured most people would likely watch RoH instead.

Tiny Hippo @BEEGHIPPO @WONF4W Well we had a pay per view that was more exciting than this

Despite the low numbers, Rampage featured some measure of drama and continued the storyline between Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie. The newly debuted star faced legal charges for utilizing the TBS Champion's finisher during her first AEW appearance.

Tony Khan recently revealed that he considered booking a babyface turn for AEW World Champion MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most hated stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster, but despite this is almost endeared for his heelish behavior. In the run-up to capturing the world championship from Jon Moxley, Friedman seemed to be turning a new leaf, which naturally upset many fans.

During an interview with the LA Times, Tony Khan recalled fan's clamoring for Friedman to turn babyface but concluded that it's best for the promotion when he's a heel.

"I listen to the fans. When the reactions were so massive, I had to at least think about [making MJF a good guy], and I think his ability to antagonize the other wrestlers and the crowd is unparalleled. AEW is at its strongest when MJF is at his worst as a villain," Khan said. (H/T: Fightful)

It remains to be seen if The Salt of the Earth will someday become a babyface, but as Khan pointed out, he does seem to work best as a heel. Since the star has aspirations to have a reign that rivals Triple H's "Reign of Chaos," now might not be a good time to turn babyface.

