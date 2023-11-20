2-time Money in the Bank winner is finally returning to Monday Night RAW this week, WWE Universe speculates

According to WWE Universe, a 2-time Money in the Bank winner could be returning to the go-home episode of RAW before Survivor Series: WarGames this week. That name is none other than CM Punk.

The speculation surrounding the potential arrival of The Second City Saint at the upcoming premium live event continues to swirl, given that the show will be taking place in his hometown of Chicago. Neither WWE nor CM Punk himself has confirmed, or denied, these rumors at the time of writing, but they've kept the wrestling fans talking about it via so-called teases every week.

Today was no different either, as The Straight Edge Superstar was spotted signing a custom RAW poster of himself during the meet and greet at the Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship event.

Of course, CM Punk signs these custom-made graphic posters every single day, but the timing is interesting. Fans couldn't help but spark speculation of him showing up on RAW tomorrow night.

The chances of The Best in the World returning to Monday Night RAW are almost slim to none because it would make more sense to bring him back in front of his hometown. However, the latest betting odds aren't ruling him out as potential 5th member of Team Rhodes for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Is CM Punk hinting at his imminent WWE return?

Vince Russo addresses CM Punk's WWE return rumors

Speaking on the Pounding The Meat podcast, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo explained why he doesn't see CM Punk coming back to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon:

"[I think that'd be a big power move by WWE, whether it works out or not.] I think it would be too, bro, but I just don't see. Bro listen, number one: I think there's too much bad blood, and wrestlers never forget, never forget. But number two, bro: no matter how bad the product is, with their Saudi Arabia deal, with the streaming service deals, bro, they're making money hand over fist... As long as they're making the money they're making, bro, they know they could put out a subpar product, and it'll be good enough. But with that being said, I don't think they need him."

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, only time will tell whether the two sides will agree to put their differences aside and do business again.

Do you think CM Punk is coming back to RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.