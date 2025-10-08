  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • 2-time WWE champion makes stunning AEW debut; answers Mercedes Mone's Open Challenge

2-time WWE champion makes stunning AEW debut; answers Mercedes Mone's Open Challenge

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 08, 2025 01:52 GMT
Mercedes Mone wrestled a former WWE superstar on AEW Dynamite (Image via Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone wrestled a former WWE superstar on AEW Dynamite (Image via Mercedes Mone's X and WWE.com)

Mercedes Mone had announced an Open Challenge for her TBS championship for this week's AEW Dynamite, returning to their home turf, the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, to her surprise, it was a former WWE superstar who answered the call of The CEO.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who was a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion in WWE, is Lacey Lane, formely known as Kayden Carter. On the October 7 edition of Dynamite, Mercedes Mone came down to the ring to defend her TBS title against any competitor from Florida.

Lacey Lane, who wrestled a few matches for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, accepted Mercedes Mone's challenge. Despite a veteran like Mone standing in her way, Lane displayed a valiant effort that even led to chants erupting for her from the audience in attendance at the Daily's Place.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Moreover, it was an evenly matched showdown between Mone and Lane as the two women tore down the house with an incredible display of in-ring acumen. Not only that, Lane even had multiple nearfalls and came close to dethroning Mone for her title. However, the bout she called her dream match turned into a nightmare as the former RAW Women's Champion nailed Lane with the Mone Maker to score the pinfall and retain her TBS championship.

Ad

Despite losing the match, Lacey Lane surely made an impact with her debut performance on AEW television. On the other hand, Mercedes Mone kept her TBS title reign intact and will cross the 500-day mark as the reigning and defending champion tomorrow. The CEO will also move forward with her goal of breaking Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles simultaneously.

However, it can be said that she faced a tough challenge from Lacey Lane. With the former WWE superstar making a massive statement in her first showing in AEW, it will be interesting to see what is next for her.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications