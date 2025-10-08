2-time WWE champion makes stunning AEW debut; answers Mercedes Mone's Open Challenge

Mercedes Mone had announced an Open Challenge for her TBS championship for this week's AEW Dynamite, returning to their home turf, the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, to her surprise, it was a former WWE superstar who answered the call of The CEO.The aforementioned star, who was a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion in WWE, is Lacey Lane, formely known as Kayden Carter. On the October 7 edition of Dynamite, Mercedes Mone came down to the ring to defend her TBS title against any competitor from Florida.Lacey Lane, who wrestled a few matches for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, accepted Mercedes Mone's challenge. Despite a veteran like Mone standing in her way, Lane displayed a valiant effort that even led to chants erupting for her from the audience in attendance at the Daily's Place.Moreover, it was an evenly matched showdown between Mone and Lane as the two women tore down the house with an incredible display of in-ring acumen. Not only that, Lane even had multiple nearfalls and came close to dethroning Mone for her title. However, the bout she called her dream match turned into a nightmare as the former RAW Women's Champion nailed Lane with the Mone Maker to score the pinfall and retain her TBS championship.Despite losing the match, Lacey Lane surely made an impact with her debut performance on AEW television. On the other hand, Mercedes Mone kept her TBS title reign intact and will cross the 500-day mark as the reigning and defending champion tomorrow. The CEO will also move forward with her goal of breaking Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten titles simultaneously.However, it can be said that she faced a tough challenge from Lacey Lane. With the former WWE superstar making a massive statement in her first showing in AEW, it will be interesting to see what is next for her.