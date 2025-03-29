"2025 Hall of Fame," "Respect to Tony" - Fans react to reports of AEW accepting ex-WWE star's release request

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya officially announced her departure from the Tony Khan-led promotion recently. Fans are now sharing their reactions to a recent update regarding the nature of her exit from the company.

Ad

After building her name as a prominent in-ring talent and on-screen figure during her decade-long tenure in WWE, Saraya signed with AEW in 2022, returning to the squared circle for the first time since her 2018 retirement. The Unproblematic Icon proceeded to have a brief but successful run in the Jacksonville-based company, competing alongside and against fellow former WWE signees and homegrown All Elite female talent and even winning the Women's World Title at All In 2023 in her home country, England.

Ad

Trending

However, Saraya had not been utilized on AEW programming since October last year, and recently, on her new podcast, Rulebreakers with Saraya, the 32-year-old star revealed that she was amicably parting ways with All Elite Wrestling. Now, a new report has emerged from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, claiming that the erstwhile Anti-Diva's deal was set to expire during the fall season later this year, but that Saraya had requested to be released from the company earlier.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to X (FKA Twitter) to share their responses to the report. Users discussed the merits of All Elite Wrestling releasing the former Paige, especially in light of the growing depth of the company's women's division. They also speculated on the English pro wrestler potentially returning to WWE, possibly for the speculated comeback of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut's all-women's show, Evolution, or even during the company's UK tour around the same time as Forbidden Door 2025 in London.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

''2025 Hall of Fame!'' a fan wrote.

"I wouldn't doubt it if she makes an appearance in WWE, especially if they do evolution!" a fan wrote.

"It was the right call. AEW's women's division feels more international sport with a hard hitting style. It pays to be self aware," another fan argued.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saraya has already disclosed that she is open to a WWE comeback, even under her old persona.

When was Saraya last seen in action in AEW?

In the final chapter of her All Elite run, the former Outcasts leader feuded with Jamie Hayter, losing to the latter in a Saraya's Rules match on Collision: Grand Slam in September last year.

Her final match for the company saw the 32-year-old participate in a four-way bout for a shot at the AEW Women's World Title against Hayter, Nyla Rose, and Willow Nightingale. The match took place on the October 10 edition of Dynamite, and it was Nightingale who ultimately won that match after pinning Saraya.

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the former AEW star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback