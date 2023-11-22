24-year veteran given props after Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland's brutal match in AEW

An indie wrestler gave a shout-out to a 24-year veteran wrestler for his brutal matches after the brutal Texas death match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at the AEW Full Gear PPV.

The 24-year veteran in question is Nick Gage. Gage has been on the independent scene for decades and has earned respect for putting his body at risk in various brutal matches. He also competed in AEW back in 2021, when he squared off against Chris Jericho in a no-rules death match on an episode of Dynamite.

Meanwhile, an indie wrestler gave a shout-out to Nick Gage for making way for brutal death matches like Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page at the AEW Full Gear PPV to take place. Hangman even drank Swerve's blood in an infamous spot during their bloodied encounter.

Independent wrestler Jordan Oliver claimed that the Texas death match at Full Gear would not have been so brutal if Nick Gage had never wrestled Chris Jericho in a gruesome no-rules match two years ago on an episode of Dynamite. Here is what Oliver tweeted:

"Hey Fr, SHOUT OUT NICK FN GAGE! He made deathmatch main stream fr! Personally I don’t think adam page and swerve would be drinking blood on Ppv if Nick gage never wrestled Chris Jericho! MDK all fn day."

Expand Tweet

AEW star reacted after his hellacious match at Full Gear

After the gruesome battle with "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve Strickland managed to come out victorious at the Full gear PPV. Speaking on the AEW Digital Exclusive after the PPV, Swerve sent the following message to Hangman Page:

“You can’t take me to hell. You’re already there. You can’t take me to somewhere I’ve already been and I have real estate in, you son of a bi**h. Texas, LA, I don’t care if it’s Seattle, I don’t care if it’s across the globe. I don’t care if we go to the UK and do this again. I own you now, Hangman.” (H/T TJRWrestling)

Expand Tweet

Strickland and Hangman have been feuding for months now, and Swerve defeated Page on two consecutive occasions. It remains to be seen if they are done or if the story continues.