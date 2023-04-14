25-year WWE veteran has reportedly taken on Executive position in AEW

A highly experienced former WWE employee has reportedly jumped ship to work in AEW.

The veteran in question is Adam Hopkins. Although not a household name in the industry, his 25 years with the Stamford-based company have given him vast expertise in public relations and communication. This makes him a great addition to Tony Khan's organization.

Furthermore, he was also praised by a number of stars on Triple H's roster upon his exit from the company.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp PWInsider reports that Adam Hopkins has joined AEW.



Hopkins was a 25 year WWE PR employee. This would be a major hire for AEW and that department.



Numerous WWE wrestlers tweeted words of positivity when he left WWE. PWInsider reports that Adam Hopkins has joined AEW.Hopkins was a 25 year WWE PR employee. This would be a major hire for AEW and that department.Numerous WWE wrestlers tweeted words of positivity when he left WWE.

Hopkins' new position in AEW was unknown until recently. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now claims that Hopkins will be taking on the Vice President of Communications role. The exact details of what that role entails are yet to be clarified.

It remains to be seen how Adam Hopkins' extensive experience in the pro-wrestling business will contribute to the Jacksonville-based promotion's quality in the coming weeks.

Tony Khan has also previously hired another ex-WWE executive to AEW

Adam Hopkins is not the first former WWE executive acquisition that Tony Khan has managed to make over the last few years.

The All Elite president is well known for his tendency to hire both underrated and veteran talents to his roster. A large section of AEW pro-wrestlers are former WWE talents, including Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Adam Cole, and Chris Jericho. It seems that Tony Khan's penchant for hiring veterans is not limited to wrestlers as well.

The AEW president also acquired Michael Mansury last year as Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. Mansury was reportedly a significant member of the Triple H administration before he left the Stamford-based promotion. He was also compared to Kevin Dunn at one point.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start at this weeks AEW Dynamite taping.



Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW.



- PWInsider Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start at this weeks AEW Dynamite taping. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW.- PWInsider https://t.co/rRyN4FrpBz

As of now, only time will tell what other changes Tony Khan has in mind to improve his product.

Do you think Tony Khan is making the right calls in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes