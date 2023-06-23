25-year WWE veteran says his AEW signing happened in just "one day"

AEW has hired numerous former WWE veterans since 2019, with many becoming some of the top names on the roster. Mark Henry's signing came as a shock to many fans, and according to the veteran, it only happened in a day.

The World's Strongest Man might not have wrestled in years, but his love for wrestling has clearly not lessened. While he might not be active in an AEW ring, Henry does extensive backstage work and notably announces the main event of Rampage each week.

During his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mark Henry recalled having a conversation with Tony Khan, and how he requested to be involved on the executive side.

“We talked and he asked me why I wasn’t wrestling. I said, ‘Man, I don’t want to do it anymore. I’m old.' He laughed, and I was like, ‘I want to be more on the executive side. I want to be able to help build the business.’ He said, ‘Man, don’t tease me.’ I said, ‘Tease you how?’ He was like, ‘Would you come to AEW?’"

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager So glad the Rampage main event side by side interview segment with Mark Henry is back.



It should be kept as an AEW Friday tradition. So glad the Rampage main event side by side interview segment with Mark Henry is back.It should be kept as an AEW Friday tradition. https://t.co/L8jPCPJX69

Mark Henry continued:

“I was like, ‘Hell yeah I’ll come to AEW if you hire me on the executive side and I get to help the talent.’ He was like, ‘Man, I’m gonna have my legal call you today.’ That’s how it happened in one day.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co.)

Mark Henry recently teased having his official retirement match in AEW

Over the years, some have speculated whether John Cena could be as strong as Mark Henry, which The World's Strongest Man has now officially dismissed. However, while Cena might not be as powerful as he is, could there be another to take up his mantle?

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, the veteran speculated whether there is a star capable of facing him in his last match.

“You know what? I've thought about it, and every time I think about it, I think, who? Who would be the person? I guess you could put up a poll someday and say, ‘Who would you like to see Mark Henry have his last match against?’ You better do it fast because every day I wake up, I'm thinking I might have to just go put that to bed.” (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Forever one of the greatest moments in A decade ago today, the iconic Mark Henry ‘retirement speech’ to Heel turn segment took place.Forever one of the greatest moments in @WWE history. A decade ago today, the iconic Mark Henry ‘retirement speech’ to Heel turn segment took place.Forever one of the greatest moments in @WWE history. https://t.co/6sxsF3hZbG

It remains to be seen when or if Mark Henry has a retirement match, but considering the veteran's comments, it seems that he's ready to officially hang up his boots.

