270-pound AEW star breaks silence after suffering major injury in match with Jon Moxley; requires surgery

An AEW star recently opened up about his injury during a match with Jon Moxley. The star being discussed is Powerhouse Hobbs.

Moxley won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Windy City Riot. Following the win, he has defended the title two times, once against Hobbs and a second time against Ren Narita at Wrestling Dontaku Night 2.

Meanwhile, Will Hobbs has been an unstoppable force in the company. All his matches include him destroying his opponent. He is in the Don Callis Family alongside Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita.

Hobbs recently challenged Jon Moxley to a match on the April 24 edition of Dynamite, which was later made an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match. The two went toe-to-toe in the initial stage of the match. However, halfway through the bout, Powerhouse started limping.

Despite being injured, the former TNT Champion completed the contest in a losing effort. Later, reports of him sustaining a knee injury surfaced. It was said that he would require surgery, which meant he would be out for a long period.

The former TNT Champion recently took to Twitter and claimed that he's furious. He also warned the locker room to be careful as he stated that his return would be stronger.

"I've been told I'll come back like nothing ever happened. So, why do I feel so angry right now? Why do I feel so disappointed? It's because that's all bulls**t. Nobody comes back the same after any injury. The only choice is to come back BETTER," wrote Hobbs.

As of now, no update has been given on when the former TNT Champion could return to action.

Jon Moxley's third defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship confirmed

The Purveyor of Violence is set for his next championship defense after retaining it against Ren Narita at Wrestling Dontaku Night 2.

Shota Umino, Moxley's protege, will challenge his mentor for the title at NJPW Resurgence on May 11.

It will be interesting to see how many days Jon Moxley can hang onto the championship.