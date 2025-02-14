29-year-old star's update post scary injury sparks reaction from Dustin Rhodes and multiple AEW stars

Dustin Rhodes and other AEW stars reacted in awe after a 29-year-old star posted an update about a scary injury. This will undoubtedly make the fans hopeful.

TNA star Chris Bey injured himself in a match against the Hardy’s on the October 27 tapings of Impact last year. He was stretchered out and was told that he was paralyzed.

After surgery and extensive rehab, Chris posted an update on his 29th birthday on February 13, showing significant progress and thanking everyone who helped him.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After he sent out this positive update, many AEW stars took to Twitter/X to send their good wishes to the TNA star. The first among them was Dustin Rhodes, who posted a red heart emoji.

Keith Lee, who has been away from action, congratulated Chris Bey on his recovery and told him to continue this story.

Reactions via X.

Stars such as Christopher Daniels, Mike Santana, Lio Rush, and Rocky Romero also commented and wished Bey well in his progress.

Former AEW star Rob Van Dam recently gave an update on Chris Bey

Before Chris Bey sent out an update today about his condition, former AEW star Rob Van Dam spoke about his progress a few weeks back.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on his 1 of a Kind podcast, where he laid out how Chris was making progress. He said:

“I don’t know how much we should talk about, really, but let me just say that he’s going to wait until he’s ready to talk. Of course, I invited him on here. He is much better than I imagined and much better than he was when he was paralyzed. So, he’s not (paralyzed) anymore, and he’s getting everything back. He’s going to make a come back too, a full comeback, I’m sure of it but it’s going to be a long journey, and we’ll probably check in with him a lot because, like I said, he lives really close.”

It is great to see him finally able to walk, and the fans will hope he quickly recovers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback