3-time AEW champion gives injury update, takes jab at WWE legend

AEW WrestleDream received high acclaim and continued All Elite Wrestling's recent streak of successful pay-per-view events, but it wasn't without its mishaps. Several stars suffered injuries at the October 1 show, including three-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Guevara competed alongside The Don Callis Family against Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and his former mentor and partner, Chris Jericho. Unfortunately, The Spanish God suffered a concussion in the match and was pulled from the following episode of AEW Dynamite.

Sammy has been on the shelf ever since, but it seems he's on his way to recovery. The 30-year-old posted an update on X/Twitter with good and bad news. It also seems that the animosity between The Spanish God and Chris Jericho is still burning hot, as the former took a shot at the WWE legend in his post:

"Good news, bad news. Bad news I’m not cleared yet. Good news everyday I’m feeling better. Sorry Houston I really wanted to put on a show for y’all. Hopefully next time. Also F*** Chris Jericho," Guevara wrote.

You can check out Sammy's tweet here.

Former UFC Champion begs Tony Khan for the chance to beat up AEW star Sammy Guevara

Since Sammy Guevara's debut with AEW in 2019, fans have noted that everything from his haircut to his smarmy attitude makes him a highly effective heel. But it's not just fans that want to punch The Spanish God.

Former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson has recently been involved with AEW talent, from challenging Kenny Omega in Street Fighter to attending the WrestleDream pay-per-view with his family. At that very show, an interaction with Guevara left Johnson seething.

During Sammy's match at WrestleDream, the former TNT Champion taunted Johnson's children at ringside. Afterward, he spoke to the UFC legend's family backstage, telling them that they were supposed to cheer for him.

Demetrious Johnson posted a video of the interactions on X and formally asked Tony Khan to allow him to "beat the sh*t out of" Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God had a hilarious response to the request, writing:

"Yes @TonyKhan let me fight this life sized micro brawler."

You can read more on their back-and-forth here.

